Monday's highlights: Oakwood girls win 19th game
In boys’ basketball
Team Works Invitational
■ Grayslake North 61, Mahomet-Seymour 56. Noah Benedict scored 21 points, Cory Noe had 19 and Bradley Hamilton added 10 for the Bulldogs (11-7), who dropped their third straight tournament game in Washington.
In girls’ basketball
Vermilion County Tournament
■ Oakwood 43, Westville 22. Katelyn Young scored 19 points, including all 10 of her team’s fourth-quarter points, as the top-seeded Comets (19-3) dispatched the Tigers (5-18) at Danville’s Palmer Arena. Young hit 7 of 7 free throws. Teammate Kylie Neuman finished with 10 points. Tiffanie Elliott led Westville with nine points.
■ Bismarck-Henning 51, Hoopeston Area 37. Emily Meidel had 15 points and Annie Nelson registered 13 points for the Blue Devils (18-6), who built a 38-16 halftime cushion. Ariel Reeves had 12 points and Alexis Cade scored 11 for the Cornjerkers (4-17). Olivia Huls had five rebounds and five assists.
■ Armstrong-Potomac 46, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 11. Angela Sieberns tallied 16 points and Nicole Sprague had 15 (coming on five three-pointers) as the Trojans (11-8) improved to 2-0 in tournament play with a win. G-RF (0-20) was led by Sierra Porter with four points.
McLean County/HOIC Tournament
■ Ridgeview 34, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 16. Grace Ward scored nine points and Kelly Jones had four rebounds as Ridgeview (19-2) handled the Falcons (7-15) at Eureka College. Makenzi Bielfeldt scored eight points and Claire Retherford grabbed seven rebounds for GCMS.
■ Heyworth 46, Blue Ridge 31. Alex Specht scored 12 points to lead the Knights (11-10), who were held to nine first-half points.
Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament
■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 39, Cissna Park 38. The Panthers held on to defeat the Timberwolves in a game they led 30-20 after three quarters. Liberty Jamison had 13 points for PBL (11-10), which was 5 of 13 on free throws in the fourth quarter. Lauren Knake scored seven of her team-high 13 points for CP (12-7) in the last quarter.
■ Iroquois West 57, South Newton (Ind.) 26. Grace Schroeder and Meara Tilstra combined to make 17 of 28 shots while scoring 21 points apiece for the top-seeded Raiders (18-2), who rolled into the semifinals. Tilstra cleared a team-high 11 rebounds.
■ Watseka 75, Momence 21. Summer Cramer drained five three-pointers en route to a game-high 23-point performance for the second-seeded Warriors (17-5), who had no difficulty moving into the semifinals. Magan Harris ended with 16 points.
LOVC Tournament — NW Division
■ Argenta-Oreana 60, Decatur Lutheran 45. The Bombers (1-16) picked up their first win of the season in their tournament opener at Bement.
Nontournament
■ St. Joseph-Ogden 49, Monticello 46. Sydney Kelso hit three first-half three-pointers for SJ-O (13-6), which pulled from a 6-6 tie after one quarter into a 19-12 lead at halftime. Kelso scored a game-high 15 points. Teammate Bailey Dowling had 11 points. Monticello (14-4) was led by Marissa McPike with 11 points.
■ Mahomet-Seymour 46, Prairie Central 42. Cassidi Collins scored 10 points for the Bulldogs (11-9), who overcame a slow start, trailing 18-9 after one quarter at home. M-S outscored the Hawks 17-10 in the final quarter. Abbie Velazquez had all seven of her points in the fourth quarter. Teammate Erin Lenschow grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds. Hannah Conlisk led the Hawks (5-13) with 14 points.
■ St. Thomas More 45, Unity 43. Nakaya Hughes put up 14 points and eight rebounds as the Sabers (9-9) won in Tolono. Elyce Knudsen led the Rockets (12-7) with 12 points. Teammate Abby Maxwell handled 10 rebounds.
■ Arthur Okaw Christian 37, Uni High 24. Jessica Franklin and Lilly Messmore each scored eight points for the Conquering Riders, who improved to 16-5 with a win at home. Alexa Franklin had seven rebounds and six steals. Uni High (3-12) was led by Aja Trask’s 20 points.
■ Charleston 62, Sullivan 27. Chloe Riley scored eight points and Laine Cameron had eight rebounds for the Redskins (9-10), who trailed 36-9 at halftime.
In wrestling
Cumberland Invitational
■ SJ-O places fourth. In a 17-team field, St. Joseph-Ogden ended in fourth, led by individual champion Griffin Meeker (182 pounds). Oakwood finished sixth as a team, led by Ren Dazey (first), Hunter Phelps (second) and Garrett Lashuay (third). Monticello placed seventh, led by third-place finishers Ethan O’Linc and Kaehl VanDalsen.
Comments
