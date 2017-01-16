N-G Top 10: Boys' basketball (Jan. 17)

Video: N-G Top 10: Boys' Basketball Week 8 » more Videographer: The News-Gazette A big weekend for Thad Matta. First, his Ohio State Buckeyes surprised Michigan State on Sunday. A day later, his alma mater moved to No. 1 in our rankings. Congratulations, Hoopeston Area. The latest courtesy sports editor Matt Daniels.

Another week brings about another shuffling, with Hoopeston Area taking over the top spot for the first time this season. More from sports editor MATT DANIELS:

RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Hoopeston Area 14-1 3 Cornjerkers take 12-game win streak into their Vermilion County tournament opener at 8 p.m. today in first meeting this season against Oakwood.

2. Ridgeview 17-1 6 Mustangs are top seed in McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference tournament and avoided an upset with 59-44 win on Monday night against LeRoy in quarterfinal action.

3. Chrisman 12-3 8 Cardinals are a perfect 5-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference, but will step out of league play with 7:30 p.m. game today at Villa Grove/Heritage before hosting league foe Milford on Friday.

4. Danville 11-6 5 Vikings have won three of their four games in 2017, with only loss to state-ranked Bloomington. Ted Houpt’s program has a week to prep before Friday night Big 12 game at Centennial.

5. Mahomet-Seymour 11-7 1 Bulldogs are only 2-4 in the new year after a 61-56 loss against Grayslake North on Monday morning, prior to trek to Chillicothe to face Illinois Valley Central on Friday night.

6. St. Joseph-Ogden 13-4 2 Spartans hit road during next four games, first at Cissna Park today and then Friday at Rantoul as SJ-O tries to find offensive balance that worked so well in win against Unity.

7. Rantoul 11-6 7 Four-game win streak snapped with loss to Chicago Bogan. Eagles will look to get back on track when they host Charleston at 7:30 p.m. today and St. Joseph-Ogden at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8-3 4 Panthers have four games this week: today at St. Thomas More, Thursday versus Monticello, Friday at South Newton (Ind.) and Saturday versus Bloomington Central Catholic.

9. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 13-5 9 Falcons are into McLean County/HOIC Tournament semifinals after beating Fisher 61-52 on Monday night at the Shirk Center, the second time GCMS has defeated its rival this season.

10. Monticello 9-3 10 Sages, winners of two straight, have make-up game against Paxton-Buckley-Loda at home at 7:30 p.m. Thursday before hosting Meridian at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.