Rantoul hoops honoring Hall of Fame group

Video: N-G Top 10: Boys' Basketball Week 8 » more Videographer: The News-Gazette A big weekend for Thad Matta. First, his Ohio State Buckeyes surprised Michigan State on Sunday. A day later, his alma mater moved to No. 1 in our rankings. Congratulations, Hoopeston Area. The latest courtesy sports editor Matt Daniels.

RANTOUL — Tuesday’s Rantoul boys’ basketball home game against Charleston will have a nod to the past. In more ways than one.

More than 30 members of the school’s athletic hall of fame are set to return to their alma mater and attend the 7:30 p.m. game, with a meet-and-greet slated beforehand between the Hall of Famers and the community and current basketball team.

During the game, the Rantoul Hall of Fame members will be recognized.

The event was created by Eagles coach Brett Frerichs, who said he and the rest of Rantoul athletic department and administration staffs “try to do anything to get former players and the community involved.”

“I just try to come up with different ideas to bring alumni back, and that’s one — I don’t think

there’s ever been an event where we’ve brought all the Hall of Famers back at once,” Frerichs said. “We recognize them when they get inducted, but other than that I don’t think there’s been an event where we try and bring them all back. … It’s just a nice way to bring back former athletes from Rantoul.”

To honor the Rantoul teams of the 1990s — led early on that decade by former Eagles great Kareem Richardson, a 1992 graduate and the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,819 points — and to toss in a bit of nostalgia, throwback uniforms have been provided similar to what the team wore two decades ago.

Lee Smith and his younger brother, Clark Smith, Rantoul graduates from 1993 and 1999, respectively, helped get the ball rolling on the idea of the throwback uniforms. They both aided in the design of the jerseys, too, which Richardson, now in his fourth season as men’s basketball coach at Missouri-Kansas City, can see in person as he is expected to attend Tuesday’s game between the Eagles (11-6) and the Trojans (5-8).

“Me, my brother and Kareem, and a lot of others get together at least once or twice a year, sometimes to play basketball,” Lee Smith said. “Once Brett took the job back over, we all just wanted to find as many ways, or a way, where we could support the program, whether it’s from close or from afar. And Brett came up with the idea of having the Hall of Fame game and bringing Hall of Fame athletes back, regardless of the sport, and recognizing as many as could come back.

“He reached out to us and had the idea, and we threw back the idea that it would be cool for (the players) to wear the uniforms that we wore 25 years ago. It’s going to be pretty cool.”