Cornjerkers keep on rolling

DANVILLE — Ryan Drayer didn’t hesitate.

Almost any time he received a pass beyond the three-point line with a few feet of breathing room during Tuesday’s Vermilion County Tournament game against Oakwood at Plamer Arena, the 6-foot-2 Hoopeston Area junior rose up for a shot. He sank seven three-pointers to score 23 points in a 59-45 win.

“He shoots the ball really well,” Hoopeston Area coach Matt Colston said. “We’ve got several guys on this team that shoot the ball really well. Sometimes I cringe at some of the shots that they’re taking, but they go in most of the time, and they do go in in practice. It’s not unusual. That’s credit to these kids putting in their time alone.”

Taking a high volume of shots isn’t anything unusual for Drayer. He made nine three-pointers in a game against Momence last season, and in the offseason, he made a goal to take 500 to 1,000 three-pointers every day.

Drayer’s skills are a perfect complement to leading scorer Trey Layden’s newfound strength this season. While his forte is his long-range shot, the senior focused on bulking up this offseason to balance his game. He piled up 18 points Tuesday, mostly on drives to the basket.

“I was pretty weak last year, and now I can take it to the hole,” Layden said. “Even if I’m not the strongest guy out there, I use my body, get to the basket, use the board, get some layups. ... When I drive, nobody’s going to want to help off of Drayer, so that opens lanes for me and Logan (Walder) to get open layups and easy shots.”

Drayer and the Cornjerkers (15-1) began Tuesday’s game cold. As the top seeds, they didn’t play on the first day and they fell behind 16-7 in the first quarter after Cameron Wise scored six of his team-leading 15 points for Oakwood (9-7).

Drayer, though, hit two three-pointers late in the second quarter and two early in the third to spearhead a 13-0 run that gave Hoopeston Area a 34-25 lead.

“They can shoot the ball,” Oakwood coach Craig Black said. “It’s something we talked about before the game and in practice. Defensively, we’ve just got to be a little bit better. We’re really going to watch that and see who was in a stance, playing hard. We had one or two guys who we thought were playing really hard defensively, but we need our whole team to do that.”

Layden, Drayer and the rest of Hoopeston’s shooters have led the Cornjerkers to 15 wins in their first 16 games. By next week, they have the potential to equal their win total from last year’s 18-10 season.

They don’t call this a surprise, though.

After all, this is the third varsity season for most of the team. They have confidence to pull up for shots and know when to drive to the basket. They’ve learned how to win close games, and they’ve developed a potent offensive mix.

“As a team, we knew that this was probably going to happen,” Layden said. “I don’t know if we knew the extent. We never got much publicity. We were all freshmen and sophomores playing. We were all freshmen and sophomores two years ago and went .500; last year we were 18-10 and lost a lot of close games. We’ve just played so much varsity basketball. We feel so much more experienced than everybody else out there.”



Bismarck-Henning 54, Armstrong-Potomac 29. The win by the Blue Devils (12-6) set up a showdown with Westville on Thursday night to see who will play in the title game on Saturday night after both teams opened the tournament with 2-0 records. Colton Story (18 points) and Blake Reifsteck (10 points) finished in double figures for B-H, which outscored A-P 21-6 in the fourth quarter. Shawn Reardon led A-P (5-14) with a team-high nine points.



Westville 55, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 31. The Tigers (11-8) won their second tournament game by 24 points, thanks to 15 points from Brady Crain, 12 points from Brandt Williamson and 11 points from Kendall Jefferson. Conor Steinbaugh (14 points) and Brody Vice (10 points) paced the Buffaloes (4-15).