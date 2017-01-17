STM edges PBL in one-point win

CHAMPAIGN — Four days after defeating St. Joseph-Ogden, St. Thomas More’s boys’ basketball team gained another victory against a high-quality opponent by winning 63-62 against Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Tuesday night at home.

“That’s a quality, very well-coached team. It’s a nice win for us to beat a team of that caliber,” STM coach Matt Kelley said. “I thought we played well. We played hard. It was a hard-fought game by both teams. It was just a fun game.”

En route to a game-high 24 points, Albion Francis scored seven consecutive points to erase a 58-53 PBL lead — via a three-pointer, a game-tying fast-break layup and two go-ahead free throws with 1:04 remaining.

The Sabers (9-9) jumped to a 14-3 lead with 4:59 left in the first quarter thanks in part to three three-pointers by D.J. Lee. He finished with 13 points — all in the first half — while Tanner Klein, who had 23 points, made six of STM’s game-total 12 three-pointers.

“We moved the ball well in the first half and knocked down some shots,” Kelley said. “(PBL) also did a good job of making some adjustments and making those shots tougher. I’m glad we knocked down the shots and opened up the middle, but they made some good adjustments to bring themselves back.”

The Panthers bounced back from a 36-25 deficit with 1:58 left in the second quarter to tie the game at 44 late in the third as Cole Eshleman scored on a game-tying offensive-rebound putback with 30 seconds left in the third quarter.

Colton Kleinert scored on a transition layup to give PBL a 46-44 lead with 6:56 remaining. Luke Fitton, who finished with a team-high 21 points for PBL, gave his team a 52-49 lead with a go-ahead bucket on an offensive-rebound putback.

“I was proud of our guys for the way we responded out of halftime and competed and gave ourselves a chance to win,” PBL coach Adam Schonauer said. “Too many times, we shot ourselves in the foot. We made too many mistakes (Tuesday night) and left a lot of points out there on the board. We’ve just got to keep learning from it.”

With 3.3 seconds remaining, Kleinert had a chance to tie the game with his team down 63-61.

He missed a potential game-tying second free throw, but Andrew Zenner grabbed the offensive board. Zenner’s buzzer-beating shot, however, bounced off the rim, giving the Panthers (8-4) another close loss in a season that has already seen double-overtime defeats against Hoopeston Area and Ridgeview.

“We lucked out a little bit and got a ball to bounce our way and had a really good look at it,” Schonauer said. “It just didn’t go down. I believe that the water always reaches its level, and eventually some of this stuff will even out. We’re due to get some wins in some close games. Our kids are learning on the fly right now and getting some good experience against some really good teams, and it’s going to pay some dividends come February and March.”