Tuesday's highlights: Unity wrestling wins twice

In boys’ basketball



McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament

■ Fieldcrest 62, Blue Ridge 40. Senior forward Nick Homan made six field goals and scored 14 points in a losing cause for the Knights (1-18).



Nontournament

■ Rantoul 79, Charleston 58. From the opening tip, the extra motivation was clear to see.

More than 25 members of the Rantoul athletics Hall of Fame were honored in a ceremony prior to the Eagles’ win against Charleston. After speaking with those athletes and soaking in the atmosphere of the energetic crowd, Rantoul came out of the gate on fire, putting on a show in front of the former Eagles greats in a nonconference matchup.

The Eagles jumped to a 19-4 start in the first quarter, using their length and an aggressive, attacking mindset inspired by the pregame dedication.

“(The Hall of Fame members) drove from a bunch of different places to be here, so the best we could do was come out and give it our all. We wanted to give them a win,” Rantoul forward Onycai Lawson said. “Plus, when we were talking to them in the cafeteria (before the game) during our meet-and-greet, they were like, ‘You better go out there and win and blow them out of the water.’ And we were like, ‘We got you. We got to since you came this far.’”

“We talked about playing with pride and making our alumni proud of us,” Rantoul coach Brett Frerichs said. “I think it showed at the start of the game. We had a little extra motivation, and they were flying around.”

Converting six turnovers and a pair of blocks into 10 points the other way helped the Eagles (12-6) build a 29-8 edge after the first quarter. After Charleston cut the deficit to 34-19 with three minutes left in the first half, Rantoul expanded the lead with a 13-3 run to close the half with a 47-22 advantage.

Lawson led the way with 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Kevin Williams poured in 13 points along with 13 boards and four assists, and Duck Gibson (14 points, four rebounds, five assists) and Erick Johnson (12 points on 6 of 6 shooting) provided support in the Eagles’ backcourt.

Zack Carpenter



■ Unity 63, Paris 54. JT Wheeler swished one free throw after another, going 13 for 15 from the line and scoring 31 points to help the host Rockets (5-7) throttle the Tigers. Jonathan Decker scored 12 points and Cale Shonkwiler added 10 points.



■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 51, Tri-County 49. Will Cohan scored 14 points and pulled down five rebounds and Colton Romine had 13 points to lead the host Knights (4-10). T.J. Bishop had 11 points and Nick Tomlinson finished with nine points for the Titans.



■ Central A&M 65, Tuscola 49. Kaleb Williams scored 11 points for the Warriors in a losing cause and Ray Kerkhoff added 10 points for the host Warriors (9-6).



■ St. Joseph-Ogden 89, Cissna Park 56. Brandon Trimble scored 19 points to propel the visiting Spartans (14-4) past the Timberwolves (6-11). Kolten Taylor added 18 points by making six three-pointers and Jack Cook scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half. Tristen Kissack and Brian Fehr each had 12 points for Cissna Park.



■ Chrisman 77, Villa Grove/Heritage 58. Brian Porter netted nine field goals en route to a 23-point performance, while Bryce Krable and Kyle Webster each finished with 22 points for the visiting Cardinals (13-3) in a nonconference triumph. Connor Wienke led the way for the Hawks (9-9) with 20 points, teammate Jared Stevens chipped in 14.



■ Arthur Okaw Christian 76, Uni High 42. The host Conquering Riders (13-12) moved over the .500 mark for the season by thundering past the Illineks. Trevor Beachy led the way for the Conquering Riders, sinking nine field goals and scoring 28 points on the night. Robby Tucker added 10 points for AOC. Paul D’Angelo racked up 18 points and senior Varun Chopra added 17 points for the Illineks (7-7).



■ South Newton (Ind.) 50, Milford 41. The host Bearcats (7-8) fell short in spite of 16 points and 10 rebounds from Jacob Thompson and 12 points and two steals from Tyler Schmidt.



■ First Baptist 51, DeLand-Weldon 34. Three players finished in double figures for the Knights: Kyle Cummins (19 points), Elijah Tidwell (11 points) and Kris Dixon (10 points). Forward Brandon Lappin led the way for the Eagles with 13 points.



■ St. Teresa 70, Clinton 61. Noah Griffin hit seven field goals and scored 17 points and Seth Westfall was five for five from the charity stripe and scored 13 points in a losing cause for the Maroons (6-8).



■ La Salette 74, Okaw Valley 52. Joel Adese was a perfect 4 for 4 at the line, pulled down 14 rebounds, garnered six blocks and scored 20 points and Jake Schwendeman sank three treys and scored 11 points to help La Salette (10-4) romp over Okaw Valley. Ian Burns had 10 points and James Deister finished with 11 assists for La Salette in the home victory.

In girls’ basketball



■ Judah Christian 56, Cornerstone 27. Michelle Miller led the way for the Tribe with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Regan Bollant pulled down nine rebounds and finished with 12 points for Judah Christian (10-9).



■ Danville 63, Terre Haute (Ind.) South 47. Mikala Hall was an offensive force for the Vikings (11-8), sinking eight field goals (including three from three-point range), and scoring 21 points for the Vikings. Jalae Parker added 15 points for the Vikings.



In wrestling



■ At Chillicothe. Zach Daebelliehn, R.G. Bradley, Chance Decker, Bode Freeman, Kyle Johnson, Caleb Grove, Lucas Morgan and Wyatt Heimann all won by pins to lead Mahomet-Seymour to a 66-12 triumph over Normal U-High. Bradley, Crowley, Justin Roberts, Morgan and Heimann each pinned their foe as Mahomet-Seymour humbled IVC 72-3.



■ At Danville. Austin Pinaire, Jacob Horsch, Jared Trantina, Hayden Workman, Owen Duke and Garrett Wright each earned pins for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher in a 57-22 win over Danville.



■ At St. Joseph. Unity’s Trevonte Hardimon, James Shannon, Arthur Schmidt and Brennen Black all garnered pins in Unity’s 42-30 victory over St. Joseph-Ogden. The Rockets also defeated Rantoul 45-32. Noah Getty, Jack Ward, Jake Wendling and Austin McConaha each pined their foe for SJ-O, which also defeated St. Thomas More 39-36. Monticello knocked off STM 66-19 and Rantoul 48-30. In the win against Rantoul, Colin Jones, Noah Richards, Jack Spence, Trevor Perry, Seth Menacher and Jacob Rhoads all had pins for the Sages.