Athletes of the Week: Centennial's Cardani, M-S' Lenschow

Justin Cardani

Centennial wrestling



Why he was chosen: The junior stayed undefeated on the season, improving to 26-0 at 106 pounds, after winning his weight class at the 37th annual Marty Williams Invitational last Saturday at Mahomet-Seymour.



From Cardani: “I think I did well with working hard and never giving up. I just kept wrestling and never stopped. My finals match against the No. 2- ranked kid in 1A was a really good match. It was really fun.”



I need concert tickets to ... Drake. I just like listening to his music.



If I could travel to one place in the world, it would be ... Costa Rica because I went on vacation there once and it was really fun.



If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... telekinesis because I could control things with my mind.



The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to hit the lottery would be ... to give some to charity so I could help out other people, and then I’d buy myself a car and a house.



One thing I’ve never done before but would like to try is ... bungee jumping. It’s dangerous, and the thrill of it sounds fun.



My biggest pet peeve is ... when people breathe loud. It’s just annoying.



My best wrestling memory was ... going to regionals and me and my teammate, Andre Gordon, winning it last year.



My most embarrassing wrestling memory was ... when we were playing handball during winter break at practice and getting hit in the face.



Before a meet ... I like to listen to music.



After a meet ... I go home, take a shower and relax.



In five years, I see myself ... hopefully wrestling in college.



Honorable mention: Trevor Beachy, Arthur Okaw Christian basketball; Hunter Crowley, Mahomet-Seymour wrestling; Paul D’Angelo, Uni High basketball; Ray Kerkhoff, Tuscola basketball; Tanner Klein, St. Thomas More basketball; Trey Layden, Hoopeston Area basketball; Luke Luffman, Urbana wrestling; Nick Perry, LeRoy basketball; Demarius Smith, Rantoul wrestling; Kyle Webster, Chrisman basketball



Erin Lenschow

Mahomet-Seymour basketball



Why she was chosen: The junior averaged 14 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals in two home wins last week.



From Lenschow: “It was definitely good to get the wins. It gave us a morale boost as a team. We’re a really close team, so it’s been fun to keep on winning.”



I need concert tickets to ... Thomas Rhett. I love country singers, and he’s one of my favorites.



If I could travel to one place in the world, it would be ... I love tropical places, so the Bahamas or Hawaii.



If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... to fly because I’ve always thought about what a really cool view it would be.



The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to hit the lottery would be ... use it to pay for college and some of my sister’s college as well.



One thing I’ve never done before but would like to try is ... Dolphins are my favorite animal, so I’d like to swim with dolphins.



My biggest pet peeve is ... when people walk slow in front of me in the hallways.



My best basketball memory was ... getting to play on the same team as my sister my freshman and sophomore years. I’ll never forget it.



My most embarrassing basketball memory was ... probably when I was younger and airballing a free throw.



Before a game ... I usually go to Subway with a few of my teammates.



After a game ... I come home, talk about things to improve on, do my homework and go to bed.



In five years, I see myself ... in college, maybe studying in math or science or kinesiology. I’m not really sure yet what I’d like to do, but maybe something engineering-related if I go with math or science.



Honorable mention: Kayleigh Davis, Salt Fork basketball; Madi Filkin, Clinton basketball; Josie Grammer, Blue Ridge basketball; Fess Hawkins, Champaign Central basketball; Nakaya Hughes, St. Thomas More basketball; Olivia Huls, Hoopeston Area basketball; Michelle Miller, Judah Christian basketball; Megan Moody, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley basketball; Liz Shipman, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond basketball; Angela Sieberns, Armstrong-Potomac basketball