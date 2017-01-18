Daniels: Boys' basketball storylines (Week of Jan. 16)

Sports editor Matt Daniels takes a look around the area basketball scene before a bevy of upcoming games:



Falcons striving for tournament title



GIBSON CITY — Ryan Tompkins already knows how good Ridgeview is.



The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley coach witnessed it firsthand when the Mustangs took charge early en route to a 60-35 win against his Falcons on Dec. 29 during the title game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla. The two Heart of Illinois Conference foes already were set to play again on Feb. 3 in Gibson City, but their second meeting this season will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Friday night at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington during the semifinals of the McLean County/HOIC Tournament.



The winner advances to Saturday’s title game at 8 p.m. against either Deer Creek-Mackinaw (10-8) or El Paso-Gridley (13-5).



“They are a very good program with much success, and their community has a lot of pride in the county tournament and its tradition,” Tompkins said of coach Rodney Kellar’s program, which is 17-1. “We have to make sure we are ready for the game because we know Coach Kellar and his players will be.”



The Falcons (13-5) won’t have the services of sophomore forward Bryce Barnes, who is out two to four weeks with an ankle injury. Barnes scored a team-high 12 points on Dec. 29 against Ridgeview and is averaging 12.5 points and 7.6 rebounds.



But GCMS doesn’t just rely on one player. Mitchell McNutt, a 6-foot, 205-pound junior guard, is averaging a team-high 13.2 points, and Tucker Cribbett, a 5-10, 165-pound senior guard, isn’t far behind while averaging 13.1 points. Sophomore forward Ryland Holt is shooting above 60 percent from the field. Sophomore guard Ben Freehill and senior forward Sam Baillie are also capable offensive options.



“We have had seven different players score in double figures and have had five different players lead us in scoring in a game,” Tompkins said. “We want teams to have to guard everyone on the floor.”



The Falcons are trying to claim their first McLean County/HOIC title since 2008.



“We are excited about the opportunity to advance and play Friday night at the Shirk Center,” Tompkins said, “but we have to have our full focus on Ridgeview.”



Bulldogs trying to find offensive rhythm



MAHOMET — A staple of The Associated Press Class 3A state rankings the last two weeks, Mahomet-Seymour is not among the Top 10 in this week’s poll. That’s mainly because the Bulldogs are reeling at the moment, having lost four of their last five games and three in a row.



“We’re not going to go into panic mode,” M-S coach Chad Benedict said.



The Bulldogs (11-7) are back in action on Friday night, when they play at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central at 7:30 p.m.



“We didn’t shoot the ball very well over the weekend,” Benedict said. “I think we lost a little bit of confidence. We’ve got to get back in the gym and work on grinding out some offensive possessions so we can start knocking down some shots.”



Cory Noe leads M-S in scoring, averaging 19.2 points and pulling down, on average, 5.7 rebounds. But the 6-foot-2 junior guard is the only Bulldog averaging double figures. Junior guard Noah Benedict (9.7 points, 5.9 rebounds) and senior guard Bradley Hamilton (8.5 points) are the Bulldogs’ next best scoring threats.



“Cory is, obviously, our go-to guy,” the elder Benedict said. “He does a good job of knocking down shots and getting to the foul line and attacking the rim. As teams begin to key on him, that’ll open up some things for other guys. We have to have an aggressive mentality when that happens.”



Aggressive is one way to describe the Bulldogs’ schedule this season. They’ve seen just about every possible style, along with a slew of opponents from different pockets of the state — North Chicago, Rock Island, Joliet Central, Galesburg and Grayslake North, to name a few — so far this season.



“I tell the kids this all the time when it comes to the schedule we’ve put together: When I show up to heaven, it’s not going to matter how many games we won but how you went out and played them,” Benedict said. “We want to win, don’t get me wrong, and we don’t want to see our kids fail, but playing this variety of teams has really benefited us because we’re at a point right now where there’s not a lot the kids haven’t seen. We’ve played some outstanding teams, and I think it will help when the postseason arrives.”



Three-pointers from Champaign to Chrisman



Centennial (5-12) and Danville (11-6) have had a week to digest their latest performance before the two Big 12 teams meet on Friday night at Centennial.

The Chargers, who lost 66-40 at home last Friday to Bloomington, were slated to have a game last Saturday at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, but inclement weather postponed that nonconference game to 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 4.

Danville has been off since defeating Peoria Richwoods 73-59 at home last Friday night. The two teams already have met once this season, with Danville winning 60-48 on Nov. 23 as part of the Lincoln Eaton Tournament.

... Monticello hasn’t played since Jan. 10, when the Sages won 67-57 at Clinton, and hasn’t played at home since losing to Paxton-Buckley-Loda 73-55 on Dec. 29 in the third-place game of Monticello’s Holiday Hoopla. That changes on Thursday night when Monticello and PBL meet for the second time this season in a makeup game. Thursday night’s game marks the first of a flurry of games for the Sages (9-3), who will play six games in the remaining 12 days of January: Thursday night against PBL, Saturday at home against Meridian, next Tuesday at home against Warrensburg-Latham, Jan. 27 at St. Thomas More, Jan. 28 at home against Unity in a makeup game after last Friday’s game was postponed and Jan. 31 at St. Joseph-Ogden.

... Thursday night's game for PBL (8-4) marks the fifth consecutive road game for the Panthers, who are 2-2 so far during their current time away from home. PBL will add more miles on the bus Friday night when it travels to South Newton (Ind.) for a 7:30 p.m. tip before the Panthers are back home for the first time in 2017 at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night against Bloomington Central Catholic.

... One reason Chrisman (13-3) has won five straight games and hasn’t lost this month going into Friday night’s home game against Milford (7-8) is the strong scoring trio the Cardinals have in senior Brian Porter and juniors Kyle Webster and Bryce Krabel. Porter leads Chrisman in scoring, averaging 18.4 points, while Webster averages a hearty 15.5 points, and Krabel checks in by averaging 13.1 points. All three topped 20 points during the Cardinals’ 77-58 win at Villa Grove/Heritage on Tuesday night.