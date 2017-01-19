Cornjerkers' so-so showing good enough for win

Image Gallery: HS Boys Basketball: VC Tournament » more Salt Fork's Zach Dable(25) left, and Evan Baird(1) and Hoopeston's Trey Layden (40) during a 2017 Vermilion County Tournament game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Thursday., Jan. 19, 2017

DANVILLE — Hoopeston Area boys’ basketball coach Matt Colston saw his players slip during Thursday’s Vermilion County Tournament pool-play game against Salt Fork.

The Cornjerkers weren’t boxing out correctly. They were taking shots too quickly. Their heads, he said, simply weren’t always in the game.

Also, they won 56-42 to advance to the title game. That last fact, though, didn’t matter to him as much as the others.

“There’s certain things that, as we get playing, we’re going to have to do a better job of, and there were some things (Thursday) that were just unacceptable for where we’re at right now,” Colston said. “Part of it is we think we’re really good, and that’s good because we’re having a good year. But we can’t let some of the details slip, especially when we’re up 10 or 11. Then we just did some dumb stuff on offense, just some silly things. Our concentration level wasn’t the same as it needs to be.”

Of course, if Colston wants to critique his team, it usually has to come after a win. The Cornjerkers (16-1) have won 14 straight.

Winning their first county championship since 1997 would be nice. But they have bigger goals down the road, when they play in a sectional that includes multiple top-tier teams.

On Thursday, Hoopeston found itself trailing Salt Fork 12-7 at the end of the first quarter after Storm forward Ben Dowers scored nine points, mostly around the basket. That went directly against Colston’s scouting report.

Several forced turnovers and three-pointers from Graham Eighner and Ryan Drayer, who scored 18 points, sparked a 14-2 second-quarter run that put the Cornjerkers in front for good.

“We started off slow, playing horrible defense, then we got some steals,” said Trey Layden, who scored a game-high 25 points for Hoopeston. “We’re critical most of the time, because we know that even if we win, we can get better most of the time. We want to win these games, but at the end of the day we’re trying to be ready for regionals, (St. Joseph-Ogden), (Bloomington Central Catholic), all of those teams.”

The Storm (10-9) cut its deficit to 31-22 midway through the third quarter, but that was the last time it got to single digits. Dowers scored 18 points and Caleb Fauver added eight, but the Storm couldn’t overcome its second-quarter slide.

“At times in the second half, we did an OK job, but the second quarter was the dragger of the basketball game,” Salt Fork coach Andrew Johnson said. “You can’t give a good team that many points in a quarter with space and comfortability. You’ve got to try to drag it along and make the game slow. We just could never get back to that point (where they were in the first quarter).”

The Cornjerkers move on to play Westville, a team they beat 34-32 earlier this season. To go where they desire, Colston knows, improvement is needed. No matter what the final scoreline reads.

“They feel like they can win every night, and they have,” Colston said. “They’ve played poorly against good teams and they’ve won. So it’s good, I don’t want to take that away from them because they know how to win, but at the same time, there are details that happen in a game, and they know they’ve got to shore them up and not make mistakes.

“This is a time of year where you have some of that. You see some good teams getting upset around the state, and we’re trying to avoid that, so we’re just paying a lot of attention to the little things.”

Buffaloes knock off Trojans. Seniors Dustin Campbell, Chase Murray and Conor Steinbaugh all knocked down two three-pointers in the first three quarters for the Buffaloes (5-15), who led after each quarter and ousted the Trojans 50-43 in a Vermilion County Tournament pool-play game on Thursday.

Steinbaugh finished with 15 points, and Campbell added 11. Jason Sollars had 19 points and Dalton Loschen 11 for the Trojans (5-15).