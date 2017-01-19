Jefferson, Westville advance to tourney final

Image Gallery: HS Boys Basketball: VC Tournament » more Salt Fork's Zach Dable(25) left, and Evan Baird(1) and Hoopeston's Trey Layden (40) during a 2017 Vermilion County Tournament game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Thursday., Jan. 19, 2017

DANVILLE — Kendall Jefferson was especially nervous on the last possession of Westville’s Vermilion County Tournament game against Bismarck-Henning on Thursday night, which would determine which team went to the championship.

The Tigers wouldn’t have been in a position to win, leading by two, if it weren’t for Jefferson’s three consecutive three-pointers in the third quarter. But with a chance to virtually seal the game with 20 seconds left, he caught a long pass on a fast break and was yards ahead of the nearest defender. His layup, though, rimmed out to give the Blue Devils a chance to tie.

“I don’t even know how I missed that, to be honest,” Jefferson said. “When I missed that layup, honestly, I was kind of scared because that put us in a tough situation.”

After Bismarck-Henning coach Gary Tidwell drew up a play to set up a game-winning three-point try, the Blue Devils turned the ball over and the Tigers escaped with a 45-42 win to meet Hoopeston Area in the final.

Jefferson is a bit of an enigma for coach Jeff Millis. The senior didn’t play last season after breaking his foot. Instead, he watched his brother, All-Area first-teamer Jaydon Jefferson, lead the Tigers to the championship game, where they lost 48-25 to Bismarck-Henning.

“I’ve been on Kendall all year to be more fundamental,” Millis said. “I told him, though, obviously if you don’t hit those threes, we don’t win the ballgame.”

The Tigers (12-8) led throughout the first half, but the Blue Devils (12-7) began closing in during the third quarter, with Colton Story cutting the lead to 16-15 with a three-point play.

That’s when Jefferson made his own personal 9-2 run, draining three three-pointers to give his team a 25-17 lead and keep Bismarck-Henning at bay.

“I was feeling it, honestly,” said Jefferson, who scored a game-high 18 points. “I knew I could make them. Once I hit the first one, I knew I could hit more.”

Even then, the Blue Devils wouldn’t go away. Blake Reifsteck scored eight fourth-quarter points, and Drew Reifsteck hit a baseline three-pointer with 49 seconds left to make the score 42-40.

“Our quickness created some turnovers,” Tidwell said, “and we were able to get some transition baskets and kind of get them out of their rhythm, and we were able to get back in the basketball game as a result.”

Brady Crain scored 12 points for the Tigers, who have won seven of their last nine games. Jefferson’s offense, though, was the biggest difference-maker.

And Millis thinks he can become a much better player.

“Kendall is a very good basketball player that, not having played all last year because of an injury and not having played in our program much as a sophomore, this is his first year getting any varsity experience,” Millis said. “He’s come a long way, and there’s no one, quite frankly, in our program that I’m harder on than Kendall.”