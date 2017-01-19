Thursday's highlights: Perry propels Panthers in thriller

In boys’ basketball



McLean County/HOIC

Tournament

■ LeRoy 70, Fisher 69. Nick Perry made the last of his game-high 37 points with 12 seconds to go, sinking two free throws, as the Panthers (8-9) won in Fisher. Teammate Brett Egan totaled 16 points and Cade Clarke added nine points on three three-pointers. Fisher’s Zach Griffith poured in 31 points and Jaden Jones-Watkins added 20 points, hitting 6 of 7 three-point attempts. The Bunnies are 12-8.



Nontournament

■ Monticello 59, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38. Isiah Florey scored 17 points, Johnny Dawson scored 15 points and Luke Stokowski added 14 points to go with seven rebounds as the Sages (10-3) won at home. Luke Fitton led PBL (8-5) with 15 points. Dalton Coplea had a game-high seven assists, and Panthers teammate Andrew Zenner cleared five rebounds.



In girls’ basketball



Sangamon Valley Tournament

■ Iroquois West 50, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 39. Grace Schroeder scored 19 points and Meara Tilstra registered 13 points to go with 12 rebounds as the top-seeded Raiders (19-2) won in the semifinals at Watseka. Schroeder grabbed eight rebounds and handed out five assists. Liberty Jamison scored 23 points for PBL (11-11).



■ Watseka 51, Clifton Central 33. Emily Bunting, Summer Cramer and Magan Harris all finished with 12 points to lead the Warriors (18-5) past the Comets (15-8).



■ Cissna Park 42, South Newton (Ind.) 34. Gabby Wessels hit a team-high 12 points for the Timberwolves (13-7) in their win. Michelle Fehr and Lauren Knake each added 10 points.



LOVC Tournament

NW Division

■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 62, Okaw Valley 49. Mycaela Miller scored 18 of her points as ALAH (16-2) jumped into an early 25-9 lead in the championship game against the Timberwolves (14-8).



■ Arcola 38, Argenta-Oreana 23. In the third-place game, the Purple Riders (7-13) built a 16-3 lead midway through the second quarter en route to their win.



McLean County Tournament

■ Ridgeview 45, Fieldcrest 43. Kelly Jones scored 14 points and Jordan Talley had 10, and the Mustangs (20-2) used a 16-6 second-quarter run to overcome an early deficit in its semifinal win at the Shirk Center in Bloomington. In the finals, Ridgeview will play Eureka, which beat Heyworth 54-37.



■ Tremont 51, Blue Ridge 43. Josie Grammer and Alex Specht each scored 12 points for Blue Ridge (11-11) in its loss.



■ Flanagan-Cornell 54, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 38. Megan Moody had 14 points and Makenzi Bielfeldt added 11 for GCMS (7-16) in its loss.



Nontournament

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 56, Unity 26. Sydney Kelso drained five three-pointers and had a game-high 15 points as the Spartans (14-6) won in Tolono. Teammates Bree Trimble (who had six rebounds) and Peyton Crowe chipped in with 12 and 10 points, respectively. SJ-O led 29-11 at halftime. Unity (12-8), limited to four points in the first and last quarters, was led by Hannah Rutledge (eight points) and Abby Maxwell (seven points).



■ Monticello 70, Maroa-Forsyth 39. Rachael Lockmiller scored 22 points, Marissa McPike had 13 and Tatum McCall 11 as the Sages (15-4) won in Maroa.



■ Danville 58, Peoria Manual 54. Mikala Hall hit 21 points and Megan Burton notched 16 for the Vikings (12-8), who sealed their win by sinking 9 of 10 fourth-quarter free throws in Peoria.



■ Peoria Central 79, Champaign Central 50. Chanice Willis scored 19 points and Kayla Wilson had 12 points for the Maroons (8-13), who dropped a Big 12 Conference decision in Peoria.



■ Normal U-High 58, Mahomet-Seymour 28. Abbie Velazquez scored six points for M-S (11-10), which lost in Normal to the Pioneers (17-3).



■ Tuscola 49, St. Teresa 38. The Warriors (14-5) carved a 19-8 first-quarter lead and posted a win in Decatur.



■ Uni High 43, Bloomington Cornerstone 26. Aja Trask collected 21 points and eight steals as the Illineks (4-12) won at home.



In wrestling



■ At Mahomet. Bulldogs Caleb Grove (145 pounds), Zach Daebelliehn (170), Hunter Crowley (190) and David Griffet (220) had first-period pins as M-S overwhelmed Central 75-6. Other pinners for M-S were Chance Decker (106), Boden Freeman (120), David Spencer (126), Justin Roberts (132), Kyle Johnson (138), Wyatt Heimann (160) and R.G. Bradley (182). Central’s Dalton Hall (152) had a pin.



■ At Hoopeston. Dale Ashby (152) and C.J. Curry (195) had pins in less than 30 seconds to highlight the Cornjerkers’ 48-30 win against Bismarck-Henning. Other Hoopeston pinners were Ezra Elliott (113), Elijah Venecia (126), Christian Chandler (145) and Austin Linares (170). B-H’s Cody Miller had a pin at 285 pounds. SJ-O registered a 36-34 triumph against the Cornjerkers, featuring pins by Jason Bowman (170) and Sullivan Alwes (285). Hoopeston had pins by Elliott, Ashby, Curry and Eliseo Zamora (160).



In boys’ swimming



■ At Urbana. Josh Ekberg won the 50-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke and helped two relay foursomes to victory as M-S won a four-school meet, 342-282 against the Tigers. Charleston (213) was third and St. Thomas More (6) fourth. Urbana’s Ethan Chow (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle) and Max Zhang (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke) were two-event winners who helped the 400 freestyle relay to victory. M-S’ Andrew Smith and Eric Giles were each part of two triumphant relays. William Larson won the 200 individual medley and teamed up for one relay win. Evan Herriott was on one winning relay.