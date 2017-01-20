Friday's highlights: Danville boys fend off Centennial

Image Gallery: HS Girls Basketball: VC Title Game » more Oakwood's team celebrates with fans following the 2017 Vermilion County Tournament championship game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Friday., Jan. 20, 2017 Image Gallery

In boys’ basketball

■ Arcola 54, Cerro Gordo/Bement 39. Blake Lindenmeyer compiled a game-high 19 points, while Dylan Shields (12 points) and Clayton Miller (10 points) each contributed for the Purple Riders (6-9) in a home win that saw Arcola sink nine three-pointers. Nick Vogel scored a team-high 10 points for the Broncos (5-11), all in the second half.

■ Arthur Okaw Christian 67, Decatur Christian 22. Trevor Beachy and Robby Tucker each scored 14 points as the Conquering Riders (14-12) had no problem on the road.

■ Cissna Park 74, Dwight 66. The host Timberwolves won a Sangamon Valley Conference home game as Brian Fehr (22 points), Julian Stadeli (13 points), Conner Lober (10 points) and John Nowaczyk (10 points) helped Cissna Park (7-11) produce its highest-scoring game of the season.

■ Danville 54, Centennial 42. The Vikings won their third straight game, defeating the host Chargers in Big 12 play. Sean Houpt paced Danville (12-6) with a team-high 16 points on the strength of five three-pointers, while teammate Kendle Moore scored all 14 of his points in the fourth quarter to help the Vikings, who led 31-25 at the end of the third quarter, steadily pull away. Kam Reaves of Centennial (5-13) led all scorers with 23 points, and Bryson Cowper added 12 points.

■ La Salette 68, Schlarman 56. The visiting Lions (11-4) won thanks to a game-high 18 points from Ian Burns, along with 12 points from Joel Adese and 11 points apiece from James Deister and James Roth. Schlarman (5-8), which led 36-30 at halftime, received 15 points from Johnny Carnahan, 12 points from Gavin Gard and 11 points from Jahari McGuire.

■ Mahomet-Seymour 45, Chillicothe IVC 28. The Bulldogs (12-7) dominated the host Grey Ghosts in the middle quarters, outscoring Illinois Valley Central 34-7 in the second and third quarters to cruise in Corn Belt play and snap a three-game losing skid. Cory Noe paced M-S with a game-high 16 points, while Bradley Hamilton (10 points) and Chandler Anderson (eight points, seven rebounds) played key roles for the Bulldogs.

■ Milford 54, Chrisman 43. The visiting Bearcats (8-8) ended Chrisman’s five-game win streak and handed the Cardinals their first Vermilion Valley Conference loss this season. Steven Varela led Milford with a team-high 21 points, and Jacob Thompson finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Brian Porter scored a game-high 22 points for Chrisman (13-4), while Bryce Krabel added eight points.

■ Normal West 69, Urbana 60. Kristion Dixon (20 points) and Davonnis Shaw (10 points) accounted for half of the Tigers’ offensive output, but it wasn’t enough for Urbana (7-11) in a Big 12 home loss.

■ Tuscola 55, Clinton 46. The combination of Ray Kerkhoff (16 points) inside and Kaleb Williams (14 points, four three-pointers) outside propelled the visiting Warriors (10-6) to a Central Illinois Conference victory. Peyton McCubbin finished with 16 points for the Maroons (6-9), the lone Clinton player to end up in double figures.

■ Unity 82, St. Thomas More 81. In a close Okaw Valley Conference game throughout, the visiting Rockets (6-7) prevailed when JT Wheeler knocked down the game-winning jumper from the foul line with about 12 seconds left. Wheeler finished with 19 points, while Jonathan Decker poured in a game-high 22 points for Unity. Cale Shonkwiler (14 points) and Steven Migut (11 points) also contributed for the Rockets. Tanner Klein paced four Sabers in double figures with a team-high 19 points, while Isaiah Bobo (14 points), Albion Francis (13 points) and Riley Morris (12 points) also chipped in for STM (9-10).

■ Watseka 68, Momence 55. The visiting Warriors (15-5) earned their third straight win, this time in Sangamon Valley Conference play, thanks to balanced scoring. Nate Schroeder dropped in a game-high 21 points, Blake Castonguay scored 17 points, Brendan Fletcher had 12 points and Ben Lyznicki chipped in 11 points.



In girls’ basketball

■ Arthur Okaw Christian 50, Decatur Christian 19. Amanda Franklin returned after missing almost three weeks because of an ankle injury with 14 points and five rebounds to lead AOC (17-5) to a road win. Anna Houk (10 points, six rebounds) and Lillian Messmore (six steals) chipped in for the Conquering Riders in their sixth straight victory.

■ Judah Christian 33, Uni High 26. Michelle Miller compiled a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds to spark the Tribe (11-9) to a road victory, while teammate Regan Bollant drilled three three-pointers to account for all nine of her points. Aja Trask paced the Illineks (4-13) with a game-high 16 points.

■ Milford 43, Chrisman 36. The visiting Bearcats (6-11) snapped a four-game losing streak with their Vermilion Valley Conference win. Karrington Krabel paced the Cardinals (13-9) with 16 points.