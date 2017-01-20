Gibson paces Rantoul boys past SJ-O

Image Gallery: HS Boys' Basketball: Centennial vs Danville 2017 » more Photo by: Holly Hart Danville's Kendle Moore (right) keeps control of the ball as Centennial's Kam Reaves pressures him in the first quarter. Centennial Boy's Basketball vs Danville, Friday, January 20, 2017 at Centennial High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 54-42.

RANTOUL — All week, the game plan for Rantoul was simple — shut down Brandon Trimble.

The area’s leading scorer at 33 points per game, St. Joseph-Ogden’s elite playmaking guard has been carving up defenses left and right all season.

“Obviously, we know he’s a great player and great scorer, so we knew we had to come out on defense and shut him down,” Rantoul guard Duck Gibson said. “We know he’s going to get buckets. We know that coming in, but we just wanted to make them tough buckets.”

Gibson led the defensive charge against Trimble, making him take contested jumper after contested jumper, and the result was 21 points on 7-of-22 shooting — including three shots blocked by Gibson — for the Spartans’ top-tier scorer.

Bottling up Trimble for those 21 points — tied for his third-lowest outing of the season — paved the way for the Eagles’ takedown of their Okaw Valley Conference opponent, 62-52 Friday night in front of an electric, raucous Rantoul home crowd.

“I know I’m one of the best defenders on the team, so I know I’ve got to sit down and play defense. I can’t get in foul trouble. I’ve got to stay on the floor,” Gibson said. “It’s very tiring guarding him full court. Coach (Brett Frerichs) wanted to deny him over the top, and I got fatigued during the game sometimes, but I fought through it.”

The senior also poured in a team-high 21 points, and his huge plays in the second and fourth quarters helped jump-start the Eagles’ victory.

After the Spartans (14-5, 1-2 OVC) took a 24-17 lead in the second quarter, Gibson’s driving dunk and corner three in back-to-back possessions led to a 24-24 tie and eventual 28-26 advantage at halftime.

An intense, back-and-forth third quarter ensued in which neither team pulled ahead by more than four points. Gibson buried another three-pointer for a 43-42 lead with 2:25 left in the quarter, then came back on the defensive end for back-to-back blocks of Trimble on the same possession.

After Onycai Lawson’s powering drive and bucket at the third-quarter buzzer, the Eagles (13-6, 2-0) held a 46-44 edge.

Gibson then went to work once again.

His corner three-pointer put the Eagles ahead 51-46 with 5:40 to go, and less than a minute later his left-handed putback off a teammate’s missed shot gave them a seven-point cushion.

If that wasn’t enough, with 3:15 left, Gibson stripped a Spartans player of an offensive rebound and, while jumping out of bounds, tossed it back to Lawson for an easy layup and a 55-46 lead.

“Duck was a highlight reel (Friday),” Frerichs said. “We all know that Duck’s a prime-time player, but to watch him play that type of defense, it just shows what kind of quick jumper he is. To get three blocked shots off of jump shots is pretty amazing. And I think he got into Trimble’s head a little bit after those blocked shots.

“Our goal going into the game was just to make (Trimble) work — total denial, hand in the face and chase him all over the floor. And, for the most part, I think we succeeded in that.”