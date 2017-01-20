Ridgeview boys qualify for tourney title game

Image Gallery: HS Boys' Basketball: Centennial vs Danville 2017 » more Photo by: Holly Hart Danville's Kendle Moore (right) keeps control of the ball as Centennial's Kam Reaves pressures him in the first quarter. Centennial Boy's Basketball vs Danville, Friday, January 20, 2017 at Centennial High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 54-42.

BLOOMINGTON — The first boys’ semifinal of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament more closely resembled a boxing match than a basketball game between two familiar foes — Ridgeview and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley — taking the floor.

In the end, senior Noah Young and top-seeded Ridgeview landed the knockout blow to GCMS and won 43-39. The low-scoring affair saw 16 lead changes and seven ties.

Young’s first strike came with less than 90 seconds left, as he connected on a three-pointer to bring

the game to its seventh and final tie. Moments later, Young, who had a game-high 17 points, picked off a GCMS pass and sprinted down the court to lay in the go-ahead points with 56.7 seconds remaining.

“It was a tough, gritty, defensive game,” Young said. “That’s what it came down to. They played great defense, and we weren’t hitting shots. We played really good defense, and they weren’t making shots. It just came down to grit, and we just came out with the win.”

GCMS coach Ryan Tompkins called a timeout after Young put the Mustangs (18-1) up by two. The Falcons (13-6) came out of the huddle and executed a play to give junior Mitch McNutt an open look.

His shot, however, went in and out of the basket before a rebound was corralled by a Ridgeview player.

“Mitch’s shot was down-and-out,” Tompkins said. “That would have tied it. We gave ourselves a shot, we just couldn’t finish.”

With little time remaining, GCMS put fullcourt pressure on Ridgeview, but once the Mustangs in-bounded the ball to senior point guard Tyler McCormick, there was little for the Falcons to do but foul. McCormick, who had 12 points, answered the call, sinking both bonus free-throw chances.

On the next possession, Falcons senior Tucker Cribbett, who had a team-high nine points, knocked down an off-balance shot from just inside the arc to get the score back within two.

But again, Ridgeview was able to beat the pressure. This time, with only 13.9 seconds remaining, it was Young’s turn to finish what he started by sealing the win with bonus free throws, and he did.

“(Noah) and Tyler are both 80 percent free-throw shooters,” Mustangs coach Rodney Kellar said. “But still, even 80 percent free-throw shooters, in that position, in that atmosphere, it’s remarkable that they stepped up like that.

“Nobody deserves it more than them. It doesn’t matter if it’s Monday night shooting free throws or Friday night in the county tournament shooting free throws, they’re the same guys.”

Ridgeview advances to tonight’s championship game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw, and the Falcons face El Paso-Gridley for third place.