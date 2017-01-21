Saturday's highlights: Ridgeview boys, Watseka and ALAH girls take titles

Image Gallery: HS Girls Basketball: VC Title Game » more Oakwood's team celebrates with fans following the 2017 Vermilion County Tournament championship game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Friday., Jan. 20, 2017

In boys’ basketball

McLean County/HOIC Tournament

■ Ridgeview 58, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 32. Tyler McCormick drained five three-pointers and tallied 19 points as the Mustangs (19-1) were triumphant in the championship game at the Shirk Center in Bloomington. Teammate Noah Young added 13 points. The Mustangs led 21-8 after one quarter.

■ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 43, El Paso-Gridley 39. In the third-place game, Ryland Holt scored 17 points as the fourth-seeded Falcons (14-6) prevailed.

■ Heyworth 72, LeRoy 65. In the fifth-place game, Nick Perry poured in a game-high 30 points, but the Panthers (8-10) couldn’t hold a 16-8 lead they built after one quarter against the Hornets. Caleb Moore added 12 points.



LOVC Tournament — NW Division

■ Sangamon Valley 66, Arcola 54. Blake Lindenmeyer scored 20 points and Clayton Miller had 11 for the Purple Riders (6-10), who suffered a first-round loss.

■ Okaw Valley 56, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 36. Will Cohan scored nine points and Kobe Wells had seven for the Knights (4-12), who were within a 27-23 margin at halftime.

■ Argenta-Oreana 70, Cerro Gordo/Bement 33. The Bombers (11-7) overpowered the Broncos (5-12) in a first-round game.



LOVC Tournament — SE Division

■ Tri-County 49, Hutsonville-Palestine 44. In a first-round game, T.J. Bishop scored eight of his game-high 23 points in overtime as the Titans (7-11) prevailed at Oblong. Teammate Brock Lewis added 12 points.

■ Villa Grove/Heritage 66, Martinsville 44. Connor Wienke hit five three-pointers and scored a game-high 25 points as the Hawks (10-9) opened tournament play with a win. Teammate Jared Stevens finished with 11 points.



Nontournament

■ Monticello 77, Meridian 67. Calvin Fisher stuffed the stat sheet with 25 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Sages (11-3), who zoomed to a 26-13 first-quarter lead. Luke Stokowski added 19 points and Isiah Florey had 17 points and eight rebounds.

■ Bloomington Central Catholic 57, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 40. Luke Fitton scored eight points for the Panthers (9-6), who fell behind at home 30-12 at halftime.

■ Bishop McNamara 67, Cissna Park 48. Christian Stadeli scored 13 points and Julian Stadeli had 11 for Cissna Park (7-12) in its home loss to McNamara.

■ Danville First Baptist 67, South Side Baptist 42. Nate Cundiff had 17 points, Kyle Cummins 14 and Kris Dixon 12 as the Knights won in Oak Lawn.



In girls’ basketball

Sangamon Valley Conference Tourney

■ Watseka 62, Iroquois West 58. In the championship game, Kennedy Bauer put up 25 points and 13 rebounds as Watseka (19-5) avenged a 23-point loss to the Raiders (19-3) earlier this month. The SVC crown was the first for the Warriors, who led 22-16 after one quarter. Summer Cramer scored 15 points. IW was led by Grace Schroeder (20 points, six steals) and Meara Tilstra (16 points, 13 rebounds).

■ Clifton Central 51, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 15. In the third-place game, PBL (11-12) was outscored 13-0 in the first quarter. Valeree Johnson (five points) was the only Panther with more than two points.

■ Cissna Park 35, Dwight 26. In the fifth-place game, the victorious Timberwolves (14-7) were led by Gabby Wessels (13 points) and Jasmine Stock (10 points).



McLean County/HOIC Tournament

■ Eureka 52, Ridgeview 28. The Class 2A second-ranked Hornets jumped to an 18-4 first-quarter lead against the Class 1A fourth-ranked Mustangs (20-3) at the Shirk Center in Bloomington. Grace Ward led Ridgeview with 12 points.



■ El Paso-Gridley 40, Fisher 23. In the consolation championship game, Brittney Enos had seven points and nine rebounds for the Bunnies (10-14), who trailed the Titans 23-4 in the second quarter.



Central Illinois Conference Tourney

■ Tuscola 49, Shelbyville 19. Lexie Russo scored eight first-half points for the Warriors (15-5), who built a 38-6 lead at halftime at Clinton. Alexis Koester led Tuscola with nine points. Russo totaled eight.

■ Sullivan 47, Clinton 36. Ester Miller scored 14 points and Chloe Riley added 13 as Sullivan (11-10) earned a semifinal berth against Tuscola with its 11-point win. Clinton (7-15) was led by Savanah Moore’s 15 points.



LOVC Tournament

■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 46, Tri-County 40. In the championship game, the Knights (17-2) handed the Titans (18-4) a six-point loss, marking their third win over Tri-County this season by no more than six points. Hannah Wallen scored all 23 of her points after the first quarter for ALAH, which trailed 23-22 at halftime at home. Shayne Smith and Harley Barry each hit 12 points for Tri-County.

■ Argenta-Oreana 48, Cumberland 22. Maggie Millington put up 18 points and 14 rebounds as the Bombers (3-18) won the seventh-place game.



Nontournament

■ Danville 70, Kankakee 24. Megan Burton and Makayla Gray each registered 17 points as the Vikings (13-8) won on the road. Jillean Cooper-Watson had 13 points and Mikala Hall added 11.

■ Schlarman 70, Milford 35. Anaya Peoples scored 21 points and Janiah Newell had 16 for the Hilltoppers (14-5), who built a 14-1 lead after one quarter on the road. Sydney Gouard had 12 points and Capria Brown 10 for Schlarman. Emily Duis led Milford (6-12) with 16 points and seven rebounds.

■ Paris 50, Unity 27. Harlie Duncan scored seven points and Abby Maxwell cleared six rebounds for Unity (12-9), which lost on the road.

■ Danville First Baptist 59, South Side Baptist 25. Mattie Bumpus had 26 points and Ashley Snook had 12 as the Knights won in Oak Lawn.



In wrestling

■ At Peoria. Danville won two of its three dual meets at the Big 12 Duals, as did Centennial. Urbana was 0-2 and Champaign Central went 0-3 in their meets. Danville teammates Isaiah Lopez (132 pounds), Armond Mayfield (152) and Porfirio Perez (160) all had two pins for the day. Perez was 3-0 overall. Chargers Andre Gordon (152), Dontaice Roberson (160) and Mikel Porter (170) each had two pins for the day and ended 3-0. Dalton Hall (152) was 2-0 for Central for the day and teammates Dylan Gunn (220) and Misael Carmona Sanchez (195) were 2-1 overall. Tigers Traeton Woods (152), A.J. Fox (182) and Luke Luffman (220) were all 2-0.

■ At LeRoy. LeRoy/Tri-Valley teammates Trevor Bulington (152 pounds) and Jacob Conaty (160) were individual winners in the 16-school Randy Bowman Invitational, as were Oakwood’s Ren Dazey (132), Bismarck-Henning’s Cody Miller (220) and Monticello’s Ethan O’Linc (113). LeRoy/Tri-Valley was third in the team standings, Monticello fourth, B-H 10th and Oakwood 12th. Individual runners-up were LeRoy’s Alex LaMont (220), Oakwood’s Hunter Phelps (195) and Monticello’s Kaehl VanDalsen (152).

■ At St. Joseph. Jesse Schlueter (152 pounds) pinned all three opponents in the first period and SJ-O teammate Jason Bowman (170) was also 3-0 as the Spartans defeated Argenta-Oreana, but lost dual meets to Cumberland and Westville/Salt Fork/Georgetown-Ridge Farm. W/SF/G-RF’s Elijah Wright (120), Calem McElwee-Wise (132), Bryce Rivers (145) and Matt Tucker (285) posted pins in less than a minute against SJ-O.



In boys’ swimming

■ At St. Charles. Champaign Central’s Luke Thompson won the 200-yard individual medley and teammate Mikey Hynds was the diving runner-up, helping the Maroons to a ninth-place finish in a 12-school meet. Cam Barnard placed seventh in the 50 freestyle.