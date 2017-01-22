Advanced Prep (Week of Jan. 23)

Each Monday, prep sports coordinator Anthony Zilis will take a look at five area events to circle on the calendar:

Mahomet-Seymour at Champaign Central, boys’ basketball

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Two of the area’s top Class 3A teams meet in a matchup that should go a long way toward sub-sectional seeding. The Bulldogs are looking to get back on track after losing three games last weekend, while Champaign Central will look to put together a winning streak after losing four straight before a win over Urbana.



Twin City Meet at Urbana

Tuesday, 4 p.m.

Several races will be contested, but it depends on how coaches structure their lineups as to which will be. Centennial’s Luke Starks and Urbana’s Max Zhang lead the area in the 500 freestyle, while Zhang and Starks could also compete for supremacy in the 200 freestyle. Cam Barnard stars for Champaign Central, while Alex Shilts is the area’s top state hopeful.



St. Joseph-Ogden at St. Thomas More, girls’ basketball

Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Two weeks ago, St. Thomas More knocked off St. Joseph-Ogden, and the Sabers are now 5-0 in conference play. Another win over the Spartans could go a long way toward another Okaw Valley Conference championship. The Spartans, though, will be at full strength with Bailey Dowling and Bree Trimble back from injury.



Westville at Bismarck-Henning, boys’ basketball

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Westville knocked off the Blue Devils, 45-42, last Thursday to advance to the Vermilion County title game, ending Bismarck-Henning’s six-game winning streak. The Blue Devils wrapped up the county tournament with a 56-32 win over Oakwood in the third-place game, while Westville fell, 59-33, to Hoopeston Area in the title game.



Eastern Illinois Invite (Wrestling)

Saturday, 9 a.m.

A number of the area’s top teams will head to Cumberland for Saturday’s tournament. Central, Danville, Hoopeston Area, Bismarck-Henning, Oakwood, St. Joseph-Ogden, Salt Fork/Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm will all take part in their last invite before the postseason begins.