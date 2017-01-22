Zilis: Area coaches have no trouble balancing hoops, family

Image Gallery: HS Boys' Basketball: Centennial vs Danville 2017 » more Photo by: Holly Hart Danville's Kendle Moore (right) keeps control of the ball as Centennial's Kam Reaves pressures him in the first quarter. Centennial Boy's Basketball vs Danville, Friday, January 20, 2017 at Centennial High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 54-42.

The Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball team was about seven games into the 2015-16 season, and one of coach Chad Benedict’s senior captains pulled him aside and sat him down.

This was a year of change for the Bulldogs. Gone were three All-Area first- and second-teamers from a team that won a Class 3A sectional title, giving opportunity to a new group of players. One of those players wasn’t getting his deserved opportunity, though.

“I’ve got a question for you,” Benedict recalls the senior captain saying. “I said, ‘What is that?’ He said, ‘Who do you think should be our starting five? And leave politics and parents out of it.’

“It kind of made me mad because I’m like, ‘Listen, I’ve been doing this for almost 20 years now, I don’t even know what politics means,’ ” Benedict continued. “I said, ‘That’s a cop-out.’ And I said, ‘Number 2, I’ve never made a decision on playing time based on parents.’ I said, ‘I play who I want, when I want.’ ”

The player held up a finger.

“That’s not true,” the captain said.

Benedict bristled. His experience spanned decades. But there was one experience he didn’t have.

This was the first year he was coaching his son, Noah.

“You’ve got to play Noah more,” the player told him. “Put him in the starting lineup. You’re holding him back.”

Chad Benedict had fretted the offseason before about what it would be like to coach his son. He talked to coaches with experience in this area, and he thought long and hard about how to best balance his relationship with his son on and off the court.

But it took that meeting with a senior captain for Benedict to realize that it wouldn’t be as difficult as he thought. For the rest of the season, Noah Benedict said he rarely heard another word from his teammates regarding his father’s role as coach of the team. Benedict was a fixture in the starting lineup the rest of the season, and as a junior in the 2016-17 season, he’s the team’s second-leading scorer.

“Once I knew that our captain had it,” Chad Benedict said, “I knew our locker room was going to be good if that’s how they felt.”

Of course, the coach-father crossover is a delicate issue, which several area basketball coaches with standout sons have had to deal with this season.

At St. Joseph-Ogden, Jordan Brooks, son of coach Brian Brooks, has played the role of three-point shooting sidekick to the area’s leading scorer, Brandon Trimble.

At Champaign Central, Tim Finke, son of coach Jeff Finke, leads the Maroons while racking up double-digit Division I scholarship offers.

And at Danville, Sean Houpt, son of coach Ted Houpt, has worked his way into the starting lineup for a team that has defied expectations and knocked off highly ranked opponents.

The relationship isn’t easy. Each coach nervously anticipated the interplay between father and son and sought advice before his first season coaching his son.



Growing up a coach’s son

During the winter, high school basketball was never far from Jordan Brooks’ consciousness growing up. He was a constant at SJ-O practices as a kid, and when he became old enough, he’d take part in dribbling drills off to the side and run the clock during shootarounds.

One day when his father picked him up from sixth-grade basketball practice, he was particularly bullish about the future.

“He said, ‘Dad, I’ve got a goal when I’m a sophomore in high school,’ ” Brian Brooks said. “ ‘I want to make the varsity team.’ I said, ‘Well, that’s a big goal. Why are we talking about this right now? What makes that come up?’

“He said, ‘I really think our eighth-grade group, when they’re seniors, is going to have a chance to make a run to (the state tournament in) Peoria and I want to be a part of it.’ So he was driven to get on that roster. And then once we made it, I think he saw it the summer before.”

Of course, Jordan Brooks did make SJ-O’s varsity team his sophomore year, then he worked his way onto the floor for a few minutes each game as the Spartans made a run to the Class 2A state title.

When Brooks arrived at St. Joseph-Ogden High School, the idea of his father as the high school coach was nothing new. The same went for Noah Benedict and Sean Houpt, whose fathers’ high school coaching careers predated the sons’ high school careers.

For the Finkes, the situation was different.

Jeff Finke had coached his three sons in club basketball for many years, but when he took over at Champaign Central last year and brought his sons, Nick and Tim, from Centennial, the experience was a different one.

“It was actually a lot different than AAU because for one, all of my friends are here at Central and now he’s their coach as well,” now-junior Tim Finke said. “But it was a pretty good transition. ... At first, it might have been a little weird, but these last two years, it’s gotten a little bit better.”

The Finkes try not to take the game home, even though the sport consumes their lives at times.

Both of Tim’s older brothers are away playing for Division I college teams — Michael Finke at Illinois and Nick Finke at Army. When they’re away from the school, talk about Central basketball subsides, although it’s inescapable at times.

“We try to talk about it as little as possible,” Jeff Finke said. “We pretty much leave it here. We don’t watch a lot of film together at home. Here, I’m his coach. There, I’m his dad. When we drive together, I try not to.”

Chad Benedict wanted to make the rule hard-and-fast. He’d be a father at home and a coach in the Mahomet-Seymour gym. Crossover would be minimal.

He quickly realized that wouldn’t work. After all, the coach and son shared their passion for basketball for so many years. Cutting out that dialogue simply added awkwardness to their at-home relationship.

“I think he was uncomfortable last year,” Benedict said of his son, “because I wasn’t talking to him about it, and he didn’t know how to talk to me about it, and finally my wife had to sit us down and (say), ‘Look, your whole life you’ve talked basketball, and now all of a sudden you’re not going to talk about it just because he’s playing for you? You guys are going to have to find some common ground.’”

Since then, that rule has loosened. Now Noah Benedict occasionally will ask his father about a workout he’s planning or approach him when he’s watching game film. After all, Benedict said, he and his father are huge fans of M-S basketball. They just happen to be two of the most important cogs in the program.

“It’s been a changing dynamic,” Benedict said. “Last year we really didn’t talk about it much, but as time has gone on, we always seem to talk a little bit more about it.”

Of course, having a coach at home has its benefits.

Jeff Finke has had a long-standing policy that if his sons ask a few days in advance, he’ll wake up at any hour to work out with them, so long as they take the initiative to wake up.

“There have been days that they’ve punted, and there have been days when they’ve come in there at 5:30 that I wanted to punt, but we have that commitment,” Finke said. “If they come ask me and wake me up, or if I’m already up, we have that schedule and we go. But in terms of riding them, I really don’t.”

A similar theme arises with other coaching dads. They’ll help their sons succeed as long as the son initiates a given workout, or they’ll direct them to someone who can help them.

But all try to keep at-home criticism to a minimum.

“It’s not often that I mention something he could work on just because you just don’t want it to be following you home,” Ted Houpt said. “I’ve read stories about that where coaches are on their sons all the time and they coach them way harder than they do their own kids to show that they’re not being favored, and they end up not liking the game.”



Preventing nepotism

For Chad Benedict, Jeff Finke, Brian Brooks and Ted Houpt, the decision to start their sons on the court was fairly simple.

“There’s kind of an old saying in coaching that if your kid’s playing, they’ve either got to be really good at their position or really bad, because it’s really challenging if it’s a 50-50-type situation,” Brooks said.

All four of the local athletes who play under their fathers have earned clear starting roles. Still, that doesn’t mean the outside scrutiny stops.

“Being a coach’s son may be the worst position,” Finke said. “Public perception is, ‘Oh, you’re the coach’s son so you (get special treatment).’ It’s 100 percent opposite. There’s more pressure on a coach’s son than any other part of the team because of that relationship and that perception of, ‘He plays because (he’s the coach’s son)’ or ‘He gets to shoot because (he’s the coach’s son).’ ”

For some of those reasons, Houpt originally planned on leaving his post as head coach before Sean Houpt joined the high school team.

“To be honest, I wasn’t looking forward to coaching him and the things that come with it,” Ted Houpt said. “We weren’t able to get things going the way I wanted as quickly as I wanted, so I decided I would hang around and we would see if we could get this thing turned around and get things right, so I ended up coaching him. I’ve enjoyed it more than I haven’t. He’s an easy kid to work with.”

While difficulties and awkwardness arise, the positives outweigh the negatives.

After all, coaches spend much of their winters in practice or on road trips. To spend that time with their sons makes it all the more worth it.

“There’s times when I still feel that there’s not enough time there for family,” Brooks said. “To have him be in the locker rooms over the years with a bunch of guys you just love, it’s been neat to have him be a part of that and spend time with him and see the season and the game through his eyes. … For him to get to experience that and for me to see it is pretty special, too.”



Preps coordinator Anthony Zilis can be reached at 217-351-5235, at azilis@news-gazette.com or @adzilis on Twitter.