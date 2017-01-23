Monday's highlights: Rantoul girls surprise St. Joseph-Ogden
In boys’ basketball
LOVC Tournament — NW Division
■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 44, Cerro Gordo/Bement 40. Will Cohan hit 14 points and Kobe Wells had 10 points and eight rebounds as the Knights (5-12) rallied from a 16-4 first-quarter deficit to earn the win.
Nontournament
■ Tuscola 32, Shelbyville 29. Ray Kerkhoff scored eight of his team-high 11 points in the final quarter as the Warriors (11-6) rallied to win on the road. Tuscola trailed 10-9 at halftime. Kaleb Williams hit six of his nine points in the fourth period.
■ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 72, Heyworth 59. Tucker Cribbett scored 25 points, surpassing 1,000 for his career, and Mitchell McNutt added 16 points for GCMS (15-6) in its win at home.
In girls’ basketball
CIC Tournament
■ Clinton 55, Shelbyville 32. Savanah Moore scored 14 points and Alyssa Saulsbery chipped in with 12 as the Maroons (8-15) bounced back from a first-round loss with a 23-point victory.
Nontournament
■ Rantoul 62, St. Joseph-Ogden 57. Akalah Spinks and Courtney Sutherland each scored 10 points as the Eagles (6-17) scored the upset on the road against SJ-O (15-7). Rantoul trailed 19-9 after one quarter, but clinched the win by hitting 10 of 11 fourth-quarter free throws. SJ-O was led by Peyton Crowe (14 points), Sarah Acklin (11 points) and Maclayne Taylor (10 points).
■ St. Thomas More 31, Mount Zion 28. The Sabers (10-11) earned a nonconference win at home.
■ Oakwood 43, Chrisman 26. Katelyn Young posted a double-double (16 points, 12 rebounds) as the Comets (22-3) stayed unbeaten in Vermilion Valley Conference play, running their league mark to 10-0. Rylee Dowers added 12 points for Oakwood. Paige Ingram and Karrington Krabel each scored eight points to lead Chrisman (13-10), which fell behind 11-2 after one quarter.
■ Schlarman 71, Armstrong-Potomac 27. Sydney Gouard registered a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds) as the Hilltoppers (15-5) maintained their share of first place in the VVC, improving their conference record to 10-0 with a win at home. Schlarman’s balanced attack included 15 points from Anaya Peoples, 13 apiece from Capria Brown and Janiah Newell and 10 from Destiny Dye. Riley Williams led A-P (12-10) with nine points.
■ Bismarck-Henning 51, Hoopeston Area 28. Emily Meidel poured in 31 points and had seven steals as the Blue Devils (20-7) won at home. Teammate Annie Nelson added 11 points and Hailey Johnson cleared seven rebounds. Mercy Linder led the Cornjerkers (5-19) with 13 points.
■ Milford 53, Westville 23. Emily Duis scored 17 points as the Bearcats (7-12) won at home. Aiyana Austin led Westville (6-19) with nine points.
■ Salt Fork 38, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 10. Kayleigh Davis and Madison Kirby each hit 12 points to spark the Storm (7-17), Davis had seven first-quarter points as Salt Fork jumped to an 11-0 lead. Haylee Watson led G-RF (0-22) with six points.
■ Mahomet-Seymour 58, Bloomington Central Catholic 55. Jordan Hackmann (21 points) and Erin Lenschow (13 points) combined to make eight three-point shots as the Bulldogs (12-10) won at home. Keida Nichols pulled down seven rebounds for M-S.
■ Watseka 52, Prairie Central 47. Summer Cramer scored 12 points, Kennedy Bauer had 11 and Emily Bunting 10 as the Warriors (20-5) earned a win in Fairbury. PC (5-14) was led by Kylie Vogel with 12 points.
■ Fieldcrest 57, Fisher 31. Brittney Enos and Alivia Spenard each scored eight points for the Bunnies (10-15), who lost a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Minonk.
■ Blue Ridge 38, El Paso-Gridley 34. Josie Grammer had 16 points and Alex Specht eight as Blue Ridge (12-11) won at home.
■ Ridgeview 51, Tremont 46. Jordyn Talley hit 14 points and Kelly Jones had 10 for Ridgeview (21-3), which trailed 40-36 after three quarters. River Rosales had a team-high six assists.
■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 62, Okaw Valley 47. Payton Wellbaum scored 22 points and Hannah Wallen added 12 as ALAH (18-2) won in Bethany.
■ Tri-County 70, Martinsville 26. Shayne Smith poured in 29 points and Grace Burnside added 12 as the Titans (19-4) won in Martinsville. Smith had eight steals and six assists. Burnside had five rebounds, one behind team leader Harley Barry.
■ Decatur Lutheran 43, Cerro Gordo/Bement 31. Karly Jones led CG/B (4-16) with eight points in a loss at Decatur.
■ Arcola 39, Argenta-Oreana 28. Morgan Hobgood tallied 11 points for the Purple Riders (8-14), who have gone 8-8 after starting the season with six successive losses. A-O is 3-19.
■ Arthur Okaw Christian 69, Uni High 28. Alexa Franklin scored a game-high 18 points and sister Amanda Franklin put up 16 points, six rebounds and six assists as AOC (18-5) improved to 5-0 in East Central Illinois Conference games. Aja Trask led Uni (4-14) with 10 points.
