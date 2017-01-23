N-G Top 10: Boys' basketball (Jan. 24)

Video: N-G Top 10: Boys' Basketball Week 9 » more Videographer: The News-Gazette Look out, Okaw Valley. Surging Monticello has won four in a row to climb to No. 6 in our weekly rankings, topped for the second consecutive week by Hoopeston Area.

RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Hoopeston Area 17-1 1 Cornjerkers, who have won 15 in a row, play at home for first time since Jan. 6 when they welcome in Vermilion Valley Conference foe Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Tuesday.

2. Ridgeview 19-1 2 Mustangs have won three straight McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament titles. Next up? A home game on Friday night against Fieldcrest.

3. Mahomet-Seymour 12-7 4 Bulldogs snapped three-game losing streak last Friday at Chillicothe IVC, but real test beckons Tuesday when M-S travels to Combes Gym to take on talented, inconsistent, Champaign Central.

4. Danville 12-6 5 Vikings go into Peoria Manual on Friday night having won three in a row after a double-digit win this past Friday at Centennial.

5. Rantoul 13-6 7 Eagles host Urbana on Tuesday in a makeup game before they resume Okaw Valley Conference play on Friday with a trip to Tolono to play Unity.

6. Monticello 11-3 10 In a season of streaks for Sages, itâ€™s pointing up as coach Kevin Royâ€™s balanced offensive teams carries four-game win streak into Tuesdayâ€™s home game with Warrensburg-Latham.

7. St. Joseph-Ogden 14-5 6 Two more road games await Spartans this week, with trip to Paxton on Tuesday to face Paxton-Buckley-Loda before heading to Williamsville on Friday night.

8. Watseka 15-5 â€” Warriors will try to increase win streak to four games on Friday night when Nate Schroeder and his teammates host nearby Sangamon Valley Conference rival Cissna Park.

9. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 14-6 9 Third-place finish in McLean County/HOIC Tournament not too shabby as Falcons get ready to host Deer Creek-Mackinaw on Friday night.

10. Chrisman 13-4 3 Cardinals will try to put disappointing home loss to Milford on Friday in the past when they host a quality Vermilion Valley Conference foe again Tuesday in Bismarck-Henning.