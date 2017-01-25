Athletes of the Week: Central's Thompson, SJ-O's Kelso

Luke Thompson

Champaign Central swimming



Why he was chosen: The senior was a double-event winner in a dual-meet win against Bloomington, placing first in the 500-yard freestyle and the 100 breaststroke before he won the 200 individual medley at the St. Charles North Invitational.



From Thompson: “I had a pretty good meet at Bloomington. I felt really strong. At St. Charles, I had a season best and it was close to my personal best, so it was a good time.”



I need concert tickets to ... Imagine Dragons. I just love their music. I think their style is really creative.



One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “The Lion King” because it’s a classic Disney movie.



If I could travel to one place in the world, it would be ... Barcelona because of the beaches.



If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... the ability to read minds just so I know what people were thinking.



The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to hit the lottery would be ... I would donate some and save for college.



One thing I’ve never done before but would like to try is ... scuba diving. I just think it’d be really cool.



My best swimming memory was ... last year during the sectional meet when our medley relay broke the school record. I was around a lot of amazing guys, and that relay team was really close. It meant a lot.



My most embarrassing swimming memory was ... where I would dive in the water and my goggles would come down, and I’d have to stop swimming.



Before a meet ... I like to listen to music.



After a meet ... I eat a lot to refuel.



In five years, I see myself ... wherever life takes me, either in school, graduate school or just traveling the world.



Honorable mention: Joel Adese, La Salette basketball; Jacob Conaty, LeRoy/Tri-Valley wrestling; Ren Dazey, Oakwood wrestling; Ryan Drayer, Hoopeston Area basketball; Josh Ekberg, Mahomet-Seymour swimming; Isiah Florey, Monticello basketball; Duck Gibson, Rantoul basketball; Ryland Holt, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley basketball; Porfirio Perez, Danville wrestling; JT Wheeler, Unity basketball



Sydney Kelso

St. Joseph-Ogden basketball



Why she was chosen: The junior averaged 11.7 points and drained 11 three-pointers in three road wins last week for the Spartans.



From Kelso: “Our offense was flowing really well. They were getting it inside and getting it back to me. I give all the credit to my teammates. I did nothing but shoot it.”



I need concert tickets to ... Drake. I just love his music.



If I could travel to one place in the world, it would be ... London because that’s where my uncle currently lives.



If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... super speed so I could be better at athletics.



The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to hit the lottery would be ... buy a new car.



One thing I’ve never done before but would like to try is ... skydiving because it just seems like fun.



One movie I could watch over and over is ... The “Harry Potter” movies. My sister loves them, and I’ve seen them so many times. It brings her happiness, and when she’s happy, I’m happy, too.



My biggest pet peeve is ... when people chew with their mouth open.



My best basketball memory was ... last year winning a regional title because we hadn’t won regionals in a long time.



My most embarrassing basketball memory was ... during the junior varsity season and airballing a shot.



Before a game ... I always go to Jack Flash and get a raspberry Snapple. One game, I drank it, and I started playing good.



After a game ... I ride home with my dad, talk about the game and get some food.



In five years, I see myself ... graduated from college and getting my career where I want it to be. I want to be nurse anesthetist. My grandma is a nurse, and she inspires me.



Honorable mention: Sierra Bryant, Bismarck-Henning basketball; Becca Clanton, Fisher basketball; Tiffanie Elliott, Westville basketball; Magan Harris, Watseka basketball; Anna Houk, Arthur Okaw Christian basketball; Liberty Jamison, Paxton-Buckley-Loda basketball; Kylie Neuman, Oakwood basketball; Aja Trask, Uni High basketball; Hannah Wallen, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond basketball; Chanice Willis, Champaign Central basketball