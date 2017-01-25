Finke, Central make statement

CHAMPAIGN — Tim Finke and the Champaign Central boys’ basketball team have tried to avoid riding emotional waves throughout the latter part of the season. In the last minute of Tuesday’s 68-59 win against Mahomet-Seymour, though, Finke couldn’t be blamed for riding a metaphorical roller coaster.



“(The last minute was) really low then really high,” Finke said with a laugh.



With Cory Noe leading the way, Mahomet-Seymour clawed its way back from a 61-46 deficit to close within six points. With point guard Bailey Dee sidelined with an injury, Finke uncharacteristically missed four consecutive free throws, including an air ball, and Mahomet-Seymour had a chance to bring the deficit to one possession.



But after a missed Mahomet-Seymour three-pointer, Finke received the outlet pass for an open tomahawk dunk with 32 seconds left. Then, he stole the ball as Mahomet-Seymour tried to advance it and capped off the win with a two-handed dunk, after which he gestured to the crowd. Finally, he finished the game with a block.



“We got it done,” coach Jeff Finke said. “We competed (Tuesday night) and were much better defensively. We’ll take the win.”



Central jumped to a 10-0 lead, scoring twice directly off offensive rebounds, which that would become a common theme throughout the night as the taller Maroons imposed their will inside and on the glass.



“I thought their ability to get an offensive rebound killed us,” M-S coach Chad Benedict said. “They had way too many possessions off of turnovers for us. They did a good job of getting in the passing lanes. They got disruptive, and we didn’t handle it very well. When they get going in transition, they’re hard to guard.”



Noe kept the halftime deficit to single digits by scoring 16 of his team’s 21 first-half points. The junior finished with 34 points to lead the Bulldogs (12-8).



“Cory was lighting us up pretty big (Tuesday night),” Tim Finke said. “He’s a competitor. He competes all the way to the end. He was making his shots, and he attacks at a high level.”



Finke and Doug Wallen scored 18 points apiece and Dee added 16 before leaving with a minor ankle tweak. The Maroons knocked off a team that they may be competing with for the No. 1 seed in their sub-sectional.



“We’re starting to show the best in one another,” Wallen said. “We’re buying in to what the coaches are saying. We know we have the talent, and when it comes together, it looks really good and it’s starting to evolve.”



The talent was never a question for the Maroons (10-8), who have several impressive wins but a few disappointing losses. Heading into the stretch run, they feel like it may be coming together.



“We feel that we should be able to (pile up offensive rebounds and run) with anybody,” Jeff Finke said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that are physically strong that have good size that can leap. They’re strong, they’re fundamental. … When we can transition and we get to the offensive boards, we usually win most games, things that we didn’t do in a couple of the games that we’ve lost at Combes Gym this year.



“I don’t know that we’ve fixed all of that, but we’re making progress.”





