PBL boys hold off SJ-O

PAXTON — This time, Paxton-Buckley-Loda came out on top.



Two of the Panthers’ six losses this season were decided in double overtime, including one against Ridgeview in December that included a buzzer-beating, game-tying three-pointer in the first overtime.



With time running out in Tuesday’s game against St. Joseph-Ogden, it was Brandon Trimble — last year’s News-Gazette All-Area Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year — who had a shot at a potential game-tying three-pointer.



“When that shot went up, I thought we might have another replay of Ridgeview,” said PBL senior Cole Eshleman, who guarded Trimble. “My heart was racing.”



Trimble missed, however, giving PBL a 57-54 victory that Panthers coach Adam Schonauer said “was big in a lot of ways for us.”



The Panthers (10-6) entered having lost four of their last five.



“We needed a good win after the week we’ve had against some tough opponents and some tough losses. It was good to come out and get a good win against a really good, well-coached basketball team,” Schonauer said. “That’s why you come out and play some of these tough opponents and, maybe, take some losses during the season. The hope is that you learn under pressure, and the kids bounced back from some tough losses and learned from their mistakes, and it makes you better as the season goes along.”



Andrew Zenner led PBL with 19 points, including a three-point play with 1:31 remaining that extended the Panthers’ lead to 53-48 and capped a 7-0 PBL run that erased a 48-46 SJ-O advantage.



“I got position down there and just tried to make a move when I got the ball, and I put it in and got the foul as well,” Zenner said.



Twelve of Zenner’s 19 points were scored in the second half as the Panthers tried to hang on after leading 29-22 at halftime.



“It was good. We started shooting pretty well the last few games. To be able to come back in the second half and shoot the ball well is a good thing. Hopefully, we can carry that into the next game,” Zenner said.



“They’re a good team. They shoot the ball well, too. Whenever they start hitting, you’ve got to do something. Putting the ball in the basket is going to do it.”



Eshleman, who scored nine first-half points en route to 12, said his team felt confident.



“We’ve always been on the bottom side of that trying to make a comeback, but this time, we were ahead,” Eshleman said. “That was good going into the half. Zenner kind of broke out of his shell. We’ve had a rough couple of games, and it was nice to see the ball go through the rim.”



Trimble was held to four first-half points en route to 14. Jordan Brooks scored all of his 14 points in the second half, and Kolten Taylor had 13 points for the Spartans (14-6).



“I thought they outplayed us in every aspect,” SJ-O coach Brian Brooks said. “I thought they were much more aggressive both offensively and defensively. We were way too passive for whatever reason (on Tuesday night) on both ends of the floor, and they made us pay. Their kids deserve all the credit. They outplayed us (Tuesday night).”

