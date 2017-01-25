Tuesday's highlights: Gibson paces Rantoul

Image Gallery: HS Boys Swim: Twin City 2017 » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Urbana's Max Zhang in the 500 Yard Freestyle at the Twin City Swimming and Diving Championship meet at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center in Urbana on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.

In boys’ basketball



LOVC Tournament



SE Division



■ Tri-County 67, Cumberland 59. Cody Richardson had 19 points and Jackson Barry and TJ Bishop each added 14 to pace the Titans in the second round.



Nontournament



■ Rantoul 67, Urbana 55. Martrellian Gibson led the Eagles with 23 points. Kristion Dixon led the Tigers with 13 points.



■ Unity 58, Clinton 50. T.J. Wheeler had 28 points to lead the host Rockets (8-9). Peyton McCubbin scored 17 points to lead the Maroons (6-10).



■ Fisher 67, St. Thomas More 64. Jaden Jones-Watkins scored 11 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter to lift the visiting Bunnies. Zach Griffith had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Cale Zook finished with 13 points and Kade Thomas had 12 for the Bunnies. Albion Francis and D.J. Lee each had 16 points for the Sabers.



■ Monticello 54, Warrensburg-Latham 50. The Sages trailed by five points at halftime, but they battled back behind 17 points from Calvin Fisher, 12 points from Isiah Florey, 10 points from Luke Stokowski and 10 points from Johnny Dawson.



■ Hoopeston Area 79, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 50. Trey Layden scored 35 points and Ryan Drayer made six three-pointers en route to 22 points for the host Cornjerkers. Conor Steinbaugh had 23 points for the Buffaloes.



■ Chrisman 63, Bismarck-Henning 57. The Cardinals’ (14-4) triple threat of Kyle Webster (20 points), Brian Porter (18 points) and Bryce Krabel (18 points) proved to be too much. Colton Story had 16 points for B-H, which received 12 points from Drew Reifsteck.



■ Milford 46, Salt Fork 37. Jacob Thompson had 19 points, four blocked shots and 12 rebounds to propel the visiting Bearcats (9-8). Steven Varela scored 15 points for Milford. Salt Fork was led by Caleb Fauver (17 points) and Brady McMasters (12 points).



■ Oakwood 65, Armstrong-Potomac 42. Chase Vinson scored a game-high 17 points and Cameron Wise added 12 for the host Comets. Ruger Crozier led the Trojans with nine points.



■ Uni High 53, Blue Ridge 49. Varun Chopra scored 21 points, Paul D’Angelo finished with 13 points and Van Gundersen added 11 to pace the visiting Illineks. Three players finished in double figures for the Knights: Nick Homan (14 points), Dane Houser (13 points) and Tim Crook (11 points).



■ Charleston 76, Sullivan 47. Queintan Britton and Bryce Farris each finished with 12 points for the host Redskins.



■ St. Anthony 46, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 40. Marcus Vanausdoll had 19 points and Cody Miller finished with 11 points for the Knights.



■ Cornerstone 56, Arthur Okaw Christian 54. Trevor Beachy had 13 points and Robby Tucker added 11 points for the Conquering Riders (14-13).



In girls’ basketball



CIC Tournament



■ Tuscola 54, Sullivan 41. Emma Henderson scored 13 points, Alexis Koester had 11 points and Natalie Bates added nine for the Warriors. Tatum Ellis led the Redskins with 10 points.



Nontournament



■ Normal Calvary 36, Judah Christian 33. Regan Bollant led the Tribe with 11 points.



■ Watseka 52, Hoopeston Area 28. Magan Harris scored 17 points to lead the Warriors (21-5). Ariel Reeves led the Cornjerkers with 15 points.



In wrestling



■ At Tolono. The Spartans swept the five highest weight classes, including pins by Jason Bowman, Jack Ward, Kyler Master and Sullivan Alwes to help St. Joseph-Ogden top Rantoul 51-22. Noah Getty also posted a pin for the Spartans. Peter McCuster and Kameron Goodell each earned pins for the Eagles.



■ At Tolono. Sages grapplers Noah Richards, Kaehl VanDalsen, Jack Spence, Seth Menacher and Alex Ward all garnered pins to lead Monticello to a 46-32 triumph against SJ-O. Ward, Alwes and Jack Wendling had pins for the Spartans.



■ At Tolono. Owen Wease, Payton Plackett, Matt Decker, Iredis Daniels, Cooper Reed, Arthur Schmidt and Donald Frost all pinned their foes as Unity topped St. Thomas More 63-18. J.D. Sexton and Marlin Smock had pins for the Sabers.



■ At Tolono. Sean Coffey, Sexton, Andrew Mammen and Smock each earned pins for STM, which edged Rantoul 36-33. Nolan Roseman, McCuster and Damarius Smith all had pins for the Eagles.



■ At Tolono. The Sages dominated the lower weight classes with pins by Ethan O’Linc, Grant Strode, Collin Jones and Max Jarvis as Monticello edged Unity 42-40. Noah Richards and VanDalsen also got pins for Monticello. Unity won every weight class above 152 pounds. Schmidt, Logan Wilson, Frost, Toby Traxler, Cade Scott and Brennen Black all contributed pins.



■ At Mattoon. Aaron Tnumba pinned his foe in 1:56 for Central in its 67-6 loss.



■ At Mahomet. David Spencer, Lucas Morgan, Wyatt Heimann, Zach Daebelliehn and Hunter Crowley each earned pins to help Mahomet-Seymour overcome Olympia 42-25.



■ At Gibson City. Lucas Chittick and Levi Davis each had pins for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, but it wasn’t enough n a 60-12 loss to Coal City.







