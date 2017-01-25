Wednesday's highlights: Kerkhoff delivers for Tuscola

In boys’ basketball

■ Tuscola 39, Oakwood 37. Senior center Ray Kerkhoff made two free throws with one second left to lift the Warriors to victory at Parkland College.



In wrestling

■ At Charleston. Corey Pollard and Dan Hettinger each had pins to lead St. Thomas More past Charleston 42-31.



In girls’ basketball



CIC Tournament

■ Clinton 51, Meridian 41. Madison Filkin and Alyssa Saulsbery each scored 13 points to lead the Maroons to victory in the consolation-bracket championship game.

Filkin made 7 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter to clinch the win.



Nontournament

■ Peoria Notre Dame 60, Central 40. Freshman guard Chanice Willis tallied 21 points for the host Maroons.

Junior forward Fess Hawkins scored eight points and sophomore guard Kayla Wilson finished with six points in the loss.

The Irish limited the Maroons to seven points in the second quarter.

