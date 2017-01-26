Thursday's highlights: Tuscola girls win CIC tournament

Image Gallery: HS Wrestling: Westville vs. Central » more Photo by: Robin Scholz 120-Westville's Calem McElwee-Wise and Central's Terrell Lyons during a prep match at Central in Champaign on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.

In boys’ basketball

■ Judah Christian 84, Greenview 42. Cade Chitty scored 23 points and Sam Harris had 20 as the Tribe (9-9) doubled the score on the visitors. Philip Coulter and Terrell Helm each added 10 points.



In girls’ basketball

CIC Tournament

■ Tuscola 49, St. Teresa 26. Emma Henderson scored eight points to lead the Warriors to an 8-0 lead, and she went on to register a game-high 24 points as Tuscola (17-5) won the championship game at Clinton. Teammates Natalie Bates and Grace Dieterich each added eight points.



■ Sullivan 52, Central A&M 49. Ester Miller scored 20 points as the Redskins (12-11) won the third-place game.



Nontournament

■ Danville 65, Peoria 61. Mikala Hall scored 24 points, hitting 11 of 14 free throws, to lead the Vikings (15-7) to a win at home. Jillean Cooper-Watson scored 16 points and Megan Burton had 14 for Danville, which jumped ahead 9-3 in the first three minutes.



■ Peoria Richwoods 45, Centennial 23. Faith Ayodele and Taliah Pemberton each scored six points to lead the Chargers (3-18), who lost at home.



■ Bloomington 75, Urbana 44. Lauryn Cross scored 21 points for the Tigers (0-22), who dropped a road decision.



■ Oakwood 53, Westville 26. Katelyn Young hit 18 points and Shaelyn Turner had 11 as the Class 2A 11th-ranked Comets (23-3) increased a 9-8 lead after one quarter into a 27-point win at home. Rylee Dowers and Kylie Neuman each had 10 points. Westville’s leader was Tiffanie Elliott with 10 points.



■ Schlarman 59, Hoopeston Area 17. Capria Brown poured in 29 points and Janiah Newell scored 17 as the Hilltoppers (16-5) won on the road. Teammate Sydney Gouard had 10 points. Mercy Linder led the Cornjerkers (5-21) with eight points.



■ Bismarck-Henning 38, Milford 32. Annie Nelson tallied 19 points and Emily Meidel had 12 as the Blue Devils (21-7) won on the road. Emily Duis had 11 points and eight rebounds to lead the Bearcats (7-13).



■ Armstrong-Potomac 56, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 34. Holley Hambleton (16 points), Madi Gayheart (11 points) and Angela Sieberns (10 points) led A-P (13-10) back from a 27-19 halftime deficit to a win in Georgetown. The Buffaloes (0-23) were led by Sierra Porter’s 10 points.



■ Salt Fork 36, Chrisman 34. Abby Bush scored 11 points for Chrisman (13-11), which lost at home to the Storm (8-17). Salt Fork trailed 6-1 after one quarter.



■ Monticello 60, Rantoul 46. Zanna Myers registered 21 points and Rachael Lockmiller scored 16 as the Sages (17-4) won on the road. Breezy Espinoza led the Eagles (8-17) with 12 points.



■ Arthur Okaw Christian 63, Judah Christian 38. Amanda Franklin had a game-high 23 points and Alexa Franklin chipped in 20 points and eight steals as AOC (19-5) won at home. Jessica Franklin added 11 points. For Judah (11-12), Michelle Miller totaled 20 points and six rebounds. Teammate Regan Bollant scored 13 points, including four three-pointers.



■ Uni High 66, Decatur Christian 33. Senior Aja Trask celebrated Senior Night by pouring in 18 of her team-high 26 points in the third quarter.



■ Fisher 40, Ridgeview 37. Becca Clanton’s final-minute layup clinched the win for the Bunnies (11-15) against the Class 1A fifth-ranked Mustangs (21-3) in Colfax. Clanton scored a team-high 15 points and teammate Alivia Spenard posted a double-double (11 points, 11 rebounds). Grace Ward led Ridgeview with 13 points.



■ Flanagan-Cornell 61, Blue Ridge 29. Alex Specht had 13 points and Josie Grammer 11 for the Knights (12-12), who lost on the road.



■ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 41, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 33. Megan Moody scored 13 points and Makenzi Bielfeldt added eight points as GCMS (9-16) won at home.



■ Normal West 43, Mahomet-Seymour 35. Keida Nichols led the Bulldogs (12-11) with 10 points in a loss at Normal.



■ Prairie Central 36, Olympia 29. Kylie Vogel scored 12 points to lead the Hawks (7-14) to a win at Stanford.



■ Dwight 50, Iroquois West 42. Despite team-high totals of 20 points and 16 rebounds from Meara Tilstra, Iroquois West (19-4) lost on the road. Teammate Grace Schroeder chipped in 16 points.



■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 56, Decatur Lutheran 26. Marissa Herschberger scored 12 points and Mycaela Miller had 10 as the Class 2A ninth-ranked Knights won at home.



■ Cerro Gordo/Bement 51, Argenta-Oreana 44. Kara Blickensderfer tossed in 17 points and Broncos teammates Hannah Foran (15 points) and Calysta McKee (10 points) were big contributors in a win at home by CG/B (5-16). A-O (3-20) was led by Maggie Millington with 16 points.



■ Tri-County 51, Oblong 22. Shayne Smith had 26 points, seven rebounds and six steals as the Titans (20-4) won at Shiloh.



■ Villa Grove/Heritage 63, Cumberland 35. Alana Campbell scored 20 points and Jordyn Ray contributed 10 points and eight assists as the Blue Devils (12-12) won in Toledo.



In wrestling

■ At St. Joseph. Bulldogs Boden Freeman (120 pounds), David Spencer (126), Lucas Morgan (152), R.G. Bradley (182), Hunter Crowley (195) and David Griffet (220) posted pins as M-S defeated the Spartans 50-19. SJ-O’s Austin McConaha (113) also registered a pin.



■ At Champaign. Calem McElwee-Wise (120 pounds), Bryce Rivers (145), Dominick Koontz (160) and Cameron Nicholas (182) had pins for Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, which earned a 40-30 decision against Champaign Central. The Maroons had a pin from Jackson Skube.



■ At Bismarck. The Blue Devils pinned a 40-30 loss on Oakwood. Among the B-H pinners were Jacob Akins (145 pounds), Nick DePuy (170) and Cody Miller (220). The Comets had pins from Brian Reagan (120), Ren Dazey (126) and Hunter Phelps (195).



■ At Monticello. Kaehl VanDalsen (152 pounds) and Alec Gallagher (220) had two pins apiece for the Sages, who dropped decisions to Olney (34-32) and Vandalia (46-27). Teammates with one pin were Aiden York (106), Grant Strode (120), Jack Spence (160), Trevor Perry (170) and Seth Menacher (182).