Friday's highlights: Hoopeston, Ridgeview boys stay hot

Image Gallery: HS Boys' Basketball: STM vs Monticello » more Photo by: Holly Hart St. Thomas More's Boy's Basketball vs Monticello, Friday, January 27, 2017 at St. Thomas More High School. The Sages defeated the Sabers 63-59 in overtime. Image Gallery

In boys’ basketball

LOVC Tournament — NW Division

■ Arcola 50, Cerro Gordo/Bement 34. The Purple Riders darted to a 13-1 lead at the end of the first quarter and didn’t look back in their fifth-place game triumph. Clayton Miller led a balanced offense for Arcola (7-11) with a game-high 14 points. Blake Lindenmeyer contributed 13 points, and Myles Roberts added 10 points. Paolo Kinsella led the Broncos (6-13) with 13 points.



Nontournament

■ Bismarck-Henning 59, Westville 26. Connor Watson finished with a game-high 20 points to carry the host Blue Devils (14-8) to a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Drew Reifsteck added 11 points for B-H, which led 18-3 at the end of the first quarter. Brandt Williamson and Ladavion Severado each had six points for Westville (13-10).

■ Chrisman 65, Armstrong-Potomac 61. Brian Porter poured in a game-high 24 points, Bryce Krabel contributed 19 points and Kyle Webster delivered 14 points for the Cardinals (15-4) in a VVC road win. Cameron Colunga compiled a team-high 18 points and Jason Sollars finished with 10 points for A-P (5-17).

■ Danville 59, Peoria Manual 57. Kendle Moore scored 24 points and Caleb Griffin hit a game-winning layup in the closing seconds to propel the visiting Vikings (13-6) to their fourth consecutive victory.

■ El Paso-Gridley 75, LeRoy 62. The visiting Panthers (8-12) hung close with the Titans in Heart of Illinois Conference play but couldn’t pull out the win despite a game-high 25 points from Nick Perry, 11 points from Brett Egan and 10 points from Will Dooley.

■ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 41, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 27. Mitchell McNutt scored 12 of his game-high 16 points in the first half and teammate Tucker Cribbett accounted for 10 of his 15 points in the second half to lead the host Falcons (16-6) to an HOIC victory.

■ Heyworth 68, Fisher 63. The host Bunnies trailed 57-43 to start the fourth quarter before staging a late rally that fell short in HOIC play. Zach Griffith (16 points) and Kade Thomas (15 points) led the way for Fisher (13-9).

■ Hoopeston Area 54, Salt Fork 50. The host Cornjerkers (19-1) held off upset-minded Salt Fork to win their 17th consecutive game thanks to 23 points from Trey Layden and 16 points from Ryan Drayer in a VVC game that was tied at 27 at halftime. Ben Dowers sparked Salt Fork (11-11) with a game-high 24 points, and Brady McMasters checked in with 12 points.

■ Judah Christian 47, DeLand-Weldon 41. Josh Candler scored 13 points and Cade Chitty wasn’t far behind with 12 points to help the host Tribe (10-9) post its fourth consecutive victory and move above .500 for the first time this season. Brandon Lappin led all scorers with a game-high 28 points for D-W.

■ Mahomet-Seymour 60, Pontiac 38. Efficient shooting and steady defense played a pivotal role in the host Bulldogs (13-8) cruising to a Corn Belt win. Cory Noe tallied a game-high 15 points and six rebounds, Noah Benedict produced 11 points and eight rebounds, Bradley Hamilton wound up with 11 points and Grant Coleman also had 11 points for M-S, which shot 51 percent from the field and forced Pontiac into 16 turnovers.

■ Milford 54, Oakwood 43. The host Bearcats claimed their third consecutive Vermilion Valley Conference win, with Tyler Schmidt scoring a game-high 23 points to go along with seven rebounds and four steals. Teammate Jacob Thompson contributed a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds) for Milford (10-8). Chase Vinson topped the scoring chart for the Comets (10-10) with 17 points, and Skylar Bolton pitched in 14 points.

■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 79, Iroquois West 34. The host Panthers won their second consecutive game and stayed unbeaten in Sangamon Valley Conference play as PBL (11-6) sank 10 three-pointers in the win. Colton Kleinert paced PBL with 14 points, Cole Eshleman added 12 points, Jaxson Coplea had 11 points and Andrew Zenner contributed 10 points for the Panthers, who led 42-15 at halftime. Michael Hartke led IW (2-17) with seven points.

■ Ridgeview 65, Fieldcrest 40. The host Mustangs (20-1) won their sixth consecutive game and reached the 20-win plateau as four players — Jacob Donaldson (18 points), Alex Tongate (13 points), Noah Young (12 points) and Tyler McCormick (10 points) — reached double figures in the HOIC win.

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 51, Williamsville 42. The visiting Spartans (15-6) snapped a two-game losing streak with a nonconference victory behind a game-high 21 points and eight rebounds from Brandon Trimble. Kolten Taylor added 14 points and four steals for SJ-O.

■ Schlarman 64, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 60. Chris Stanley paced the host Hilltoppers (7-8) with 18 points and Jahari McGuire added 17 points in a VVC victory. Brody Vice (19 points) and Conor Steinbaugh (18 points) led the Buffaloes (5-18).

■ Uni High 64, Decatur Christian 17. The host Illineks (9-8) jumped to a 20-1 lead at the end of the first quarter before cruising to their second consecutive win. Varun Chopra led all scorers with 17 points and grabbed six rebounds, while Ethan Simmons (13 points) and Van Gundersen (10 points) also hit double figures for Uni High.

■ Watseka 57, Cissna Park 51. The host Warriors (16-5) relied on 26 points from Brendan Fletcher, 13 points from Nate Schroeder and 11 points from Blake Castonguay to record an SVC win. Christian Stadeli paced the Timberwolves (7-13) with a team-high 15 points.



In wrestling

■ At Edwardsville. St. Thomas More won three matches, defeating East Alton-Wood River 52-17, Metro East Lutheran 72-0 and Clayton (Mo.) 62-12. Callahan Leibach at 145 pounds, J.D. Sexton at 152, Andrew Mammen at 170 and Marlin Smock at 285 all won two matches for STM.