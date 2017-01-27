Sages use size to their advantage

Image Gallery: HS Boys' Basketball: STM vs Monticello » more Photo by: Holly Hart St. Thomas More's Boy's Basketball vs Monticello, Friday, January 27, 2017 at St. Thomas More High School. The Sages defeated the Sabers 63-59 in overtime. Image Gallery

CHAMPAIGN — Luke Stokowski was in the clear.



The 6-foot-3 junior, just the third-tallest player on the Monticello boys’ basketball team, towered over every St. Thomas More player as he drove to the basket in the closing seconds of Friday night’s game, trying to snap a 58-58 tie and avoid overtime.



But after the ball hit the backboard, it struck the rim and caromed out, sending the game to an extra period.



“I knew the play was going to come to me,” said Stokowski, who scored 19 points and tallied 10 rebounds. “I might have had a few butterflies.”



The Sabers shot their way into Friday’s game, but in the end, size won out.



Behind Stokowski’s strong inside play, Monticello topped STM 63-59 in overtime in an Okaw Valley Conference matchup.



The Sages (13-3, 1-1 OVC), who start three players 6-3 or taller, gobbled up 48 rebounds, including 20 offensive boards.



The Sabers (9-12, 1-2), who don’t have a player taller than 6-1, came down with 26 rebounds and five on the offensive end.



“They’ve got the speed and the quickness, and we’ve got more of the size,” Monticello coach Kevin Roy said. “So it was just a good battle. It could have gone either way.”



Behind eight early points from Tanner Klein, including a pair of three-pointers to open the game, STM took a 21-15 lead into the second quarter.



But with 6-5 Calvin Fisher predominantly playing on the wing and 6-4 Isiah Florey and Stokowski inside, the Sages had their way in the paint.



Monticello went on a 20-9 run that extended into the third quarter, scoring a majority of its points near the basket. The Sages made 19 of their 39 two-point attempts and finished with 18 second-chance points.



“Most of the time, I have a mismatch,” said Fisher, who scored 13 points and nabbed 15 rebounds. “That was our mindset coming in, get it inside. We get a stop, go inside and get an easy bucket.”



Led by Klein’s 22 points, STM nearly overcame the mismatches to pull out its second conference win.



The Sabers shot 16 of 19 from the free-throw line and drained nine three-pointers, but they scored just one point in overtime and lost their third one-possession game of the season.



“We’re undersized in almost every game, and we’re able to man teams a lot more on quickness and being able to front the post and really pressure the basketball and speed the game up,” STM coach Matt Kelley said. “I keep telling them, ‘We’re right there in every single game. Eventually, it’s going to go our way.’ ”



While the Sages have a height advantage in nearly every game they play, they’re still learning how to use it. After losing most of its starting lineup from last season, Monticello returned two seniors.



For Roy, that’s a source of excitement.



“Those are tough matchups for anybody,” he said. “We’ve just got to make sure we know where the mismatches are and execute and get the ball where it needs to be. … They’ve come a long way. The best thing that excites me the most is we’ve still got room for improvements.”

Boys’ Okaw Valley standings

TEAM CONF. OVER.

Rantoul 3-0 15-6

Monticello 1-1 13-3

St. Joseph-Ogden 1-2 15-6

St. Thomas More 1-2 9-12

Unity 1-2 7-8

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Monticello 63, St. Thomas More 59

Rantoul 67, Unity 52

St. Joseph-Ogden 51, Williamsville 42

SATURDAY'S GAME

Unity at Monticello, 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY'S GAMES

Monticello at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Rantoul, 7:30 p.m.