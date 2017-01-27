Williams lifts banged-up Eagles

Image Gallery: HS Boys Basketball: Unity vs. Rantoul » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Unity's JT Wheeler(25) drives into Rantoul's Latavius Winston(30) as Ben Amerio(10) looks on in a prep basketball game at Unity in Tolono on Friday, January 27, 2017. Image Gallery

TOLONO — Sitting on the bench throughout the first 16 minutes of Friday’s game against Unity, Rantoul’s Kevin Williams was getting antsy and even a bit nervous.



Williams was benched for the first half of the Okaw Valley Conference matchup with the Rockets after missing a practice this week.



But he more than made up for it in the game’s final two quarters.



The Eagles forward poured in a team-high 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the second half to power Rantoul to a 67-52 victory against the Rockets.



“It felt kind of scary,” Williams said as he watched Rantoul struggle in the first quarter. “I was just hoping they would hold (the deficit) to at least 10 and under before I got in.”



The lefty showed an array of different ways to score, slicing into the lane to spin buckets off the glass, getting to the free-throw line and even knocking down a rare three-pointer.



With 2:49 left in the third quarter, Williams made a free throw to give the Eagles (15-6, 3-0 OVC) a 39-38 lead — Rantoul’s first since going up 3-2 early in the opening period.



The Eagles never trailed the rest of the way, outscoring the Rockets 28-14 during the last 10-plus minutes.



“We knew that if (Kevin) asserted himself and worked hard down on the block, it was there for him,” Rantoul coach Brett Frerichs said. “Give him credit. He could’ve came and sat down and moped around the whole game, but he came out fired up in the second half. If Kevin works hard off the ball, he can do that.



“Our guys did a good job feeding him the ball, and he also caught a lot of bad passes, too, and still (scored).”



Unity (7-8, 1-2) had its own prolific scorer dropping buckets in various fashions all night in junior JT Wheeler.



The 6-foot-3 guard stepped into rhythm threes, powered his way into the lane and converted at the free-throw line for a game-high 35 points.



“It was tough (to game-plan for Wheeler),” Frerichs said. “On offense, everything goes through JT. We know how good of a player he is, and he kept attacking the basket.”



Twenty-eight of Wheeler’s points came in the first three quarters before he struggled to convert in the fourth quarter. That was because of a swarming Eagles defense that forced 11 second-half turnovers, as well as Williams clogging the lane with his length and strength.



“(Williams) is a really good player,” Unity coach Matt Reed said. “He’s a physical specimen. … What I like about his game is he lets it come to him. It didn’t look like he forced a lot to me. He had really good body control around the basket.”



Missed free throws came back to haunt the Rockets, who continually got to the line but couldn’t connect on several free throws in the first half.



Unity jumped ahead early with a 20-8 lead after one quarter, but the Rockets let the Eagles crawl back into the game with a 17-point second quarter capped by Rantoul’s Lazarick Lewis hitting a putback at the halftime buzzer to knot the score at 25.



The Eagles, playing short-handed without starters Onycai Lawson and Kevonte Williams because of injuries, got key contributions elsewhere — most notably from guard Deshante Ingram, who netted nine points in the second quarter to provide a key lift.