Saturday's highlights: Tuscola, Clinton pull upsets

Image Gallery: HS Girl's Basketball: SJO vs Schlarman » more Photo by: Holly Hart Schlarman's Anaya Peoples (#5) moves the ball down court as St. Joe's Hannah Dukeman (#4) defends. St. Joseph-Ogden Girl's Basketball vs Schlarman Academy, Saturday, January 28, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School. The Hilltoppers defeated the Spartans 57-45.

In boys’ basketball



CIC Tournament



■ Clinton 54, Warrensburg-Latham 39. The seventh-seeded Maroons pulled off an upset of the second-seeded Cardinals in their first-round win at Sullivan as Peyton McCubbin recorded a game-high 15 points and Austin Rauch contributed 13 points to help Clinton (7-10) end a three-game losing streak.



■ Tuscola 60, Central A&M 47. The fifth-seeded Warriors (13-6) knocked off the fourth-seeded Raiders to win their fourth straight game. Kaleb Williams drained seven three-pointers en route to a game-high 25 points, and Ray Kerkhoff added 11 points.



■ St. Teresa 45, Sullivan 27. The eighth-seeded and host Redskins only trailed 16-12 at halftime before the top-seeded Bulldogs pulled away in the second half. Josh Stutzman led Sullivan (3-15) with 10 points



LOVC Tournament



■ Sangamon Valley 76, Villa Grove/Heritage 73. Jared Stevens tallied a team-high 24 points, Connor Wienke finished with 23 points and Hayden Painter came through with 18 points for the Hawks (10-12), but it wasn’t enough in a three-point loss.



Nontournament



■ Centennial 55, Morton 54. Tyrese Williams scored 16 points and Bryson Cowper complemented Williams’ strong game with 14 points as the host Chargers (7-14) overcame a 16-5 deficit at the end of the first quarter to prevail in nonconference action.



■ Danville 66, Kankakee 46. Balanced scoring throughout the host Vikings’ lineup sparked Danville (14-6) to its fifth straight victory. Caleb Griffin sank four three-pointers to account for all 12 of his points as Danville made 11 shots from beyond the arc. Kendle Moore (10 points), Sean Houpt (nine points) and Julian Pearl (nine points) were among 10 Vikings to score in the nonconference win.



■ La Salette 72, Chrisman 61. In a back-and-forth game, the visiting Lions (12-4) won their fourth straight, with Joel Adese (20 points, 12 rebounds) and James Deister (13 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists) fueling La Salette’s offense, which also saw Jake Schwendeman (14 points) and Ian Burns (13 points) deliver. Brian Porter and Bryce Krabel each had 19 points for Chrisman (15-5), which led 30-12 at the end of the first quarter.



■ Milford 39, Cissna Park 29. The host Bearcats grinded their way to a fourth consecutive win, with Jacob Thompson (18 points, nine rebounds) narrowly missing a double-double for Milford (11-8). Steven Varela and Tyler Schmidt each tossed in eight points in the nonconference victory. Christian Stadeli scored a team-high 11 points for Cissna Park (7-14).



■ Monticello 58, Unity 45. The host Sages received double-digit scoring from Calvin Fisher (14 points, seven rebounds), Johnny Dawson (13 points, four assists), Isiah Florey (12 points, 10 rebounds) and Luke Stokowski (11 points, six rebounds, three blocks) in picking up an Okaw Valley Conference win, the seventh overall victory in a row for Monticello. JT Wheeler paced Unity (7-9) with a game-high 19 points, and teammate Jonathan Decker added 11 points.



■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 54, Prairie Central 43. The host Panthers earned their third straight victory with Luke Fitton (14 points), Andrew Zenner (13 points) and Cole Eshleman (10 points) leading the way for PBL (12-6). Tom Shafer scored a game-high 16 points for the Hawks (7-11), and Tyler Burnett wasn’t far behind with 13 points.



■ Peoria 50, Champaign Central 49. The visiting Maroons (10-9) lost their eighth game this season by single digits when Peoria’s Cortez Mosley banked in a three-pointer at the buzzer. Tim Finke scored a game-high 15 points for Central, and Bailey Dee finished with 14 points.



■ Rich Central 66, Urbana 60. The Tigers trailed 40-26 at halftime and couldn’t recover in a nonconference road loss. Corez Anderson (13 points), Calogeno Dawson (12 points), Davonnis Shaw (11 points) and Mystikal Suggs (10 points) all finished in double figures for Urbana (7-13).



In girls’ basketball



■ Armstrong-Potomac 65, Uni High 22. The host Trojans took control early, leading 18-5 at the end of the first quarter and never looking back in a nonconference triumph. Nicole Sprague and Angela Sieberns each tossed in 11 points for A-P (14-10), while Madi Gayheart, Kayla Roe and Riley Williams each contributed 10 points. Aja Trask scored a team-high six points for Uni High (5-15).



■ Blue Ridge 58, Decatur Christian 26. Alex Specht dropped in a game-high 16 points to spark the visiting Knights (13-12). Teammate Natalie Tharp chipped in 10 points.



■ Centennial 45, Rantoul 35. The host Chargers (5-17) ended a 10-game losing streak with a nonconference victory. Shoentera Russell thrived for Centennial with a game-high 25 points, and Taliah Pemberton wound up with nine points. Breezy Espinoza and Kanosha Williams each had nine points for the Eagles (8-18).



■ Chicago Marshall 81, Danville 39. The visiting Vikings only trailed 20-18 at the end of the first quarter before getting outscored 53-10 in the subsequent two quarters in a loss to the state’s top-ranked Class 3A team. Makayla Gray (17 points) and Mikala Hall (12 points) led Danville (15-8).



■ Cissna Park 53, Milford 32. Gabby Wessels scored a season-high 21 points in nonconference action and Jasmine Stock contributed seven points and six rebounds for the visiting Timberwolves (17-7), who won their fifth straight game. Emily Duis compiled a team-high 16 points for the Bearcats (7-14).



■ Iroquois West 49, South Newton (Ind.) 22. Meara Tilstra wound up with a double-double, registering a game-high 23 points and 11 rebounds to pace the host Raiders (20-4) to a Sangamon Valley Conference win. Grace Schroeder and Mariah Saathoff each added six points for IW.



■ Schlarman 57, St. Joseph-Ogden 45. The visiting Hilltoppers (17-5) posted their sixth consecutive victory after building a 37-17 halftime lead, relying on 17 points from Anaya Peoples, 11 points each from Sydney Gouard and Janiah Newell and 10 points from Capria Brown. Bree Trimble (15 points) and Peyton Crowe (10 points) carried SJ-O (16-8).



In wrestling



■ At Cumberland. St. Joseph-Ogden produced three individual champions at the Eastern Illinois Classic to help the Spartans place second at the 12-team tournament. Jake Wendling at 106 pounds, Jason Bowman at 170 and Griffin Meeker at 182 all claimed titles for SJ-O. Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm placed fourth, and Danville finished sixth on the strength of championships by Anthony Turner at 120 and Porfirio Perez at 160. Other area champions were Oakwood’s Ren Dazey at 126, Champaign Central’s Jackson Skube at 152 and Bismarck-Henning’s Cody Miller at 220.



■ At LeRoy. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher won all four of its matches at the Heart of Illinois Conference Duals. The Falcons defeated El Paso-Gridley 39-34, Eureka 43-28, Monmouth-Roseville 77-6 and Heyworth 57-20. Levi Davis shined for the Falcons at 285 pounds, pinning all four of his opponents in 49 seconds or less. Calen Ragle at 126 and Jacob Horsch at 138 each had two pins, while Lucas Chittick at 152 and Hayden Workman at 182 each garnered three wins.



In boys’ swimming



■ At Peoria. Champaign Central placed third in a triangular meet involving Peoria Notre Dame (489 points) and Peoria Richwoods (477 points), with the Maroons recording 407 points. Central’s Mikey Hynds won the 1-meter diving competition with a score of 222.60, the only Maroon to place first in the meet.



■ At Urbana. Mahomet-Seymour edged the Tigers to win a four-team meet at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center, with the Bulldogs compiling 343 points to 341 by Urbana. Andrew Smith won the 100-yard freestyle in 51.88 seconds for the Bulldogs and also was a part of the winning 200 relay (1:43.72) that included Evan Herriott, Colin Balbach and Josh Ekberg. Ethan Chow won two events for Urbana, placing first in the 200 individual medley (2:10.54) and the 100 breaststroke (1:06.29). Teammate Max Zhang added another victory for Urbana with a first-place time of 23.64 in the 50 freestyle.



