Zilis: Debate rages on regarding seeding

Image Gallery: HS Girl's Basketball: SJO vs Schlarman » more Photo by: Holly Hart Schlarman's Anaya Peoples (#5) moves the ball down court as St. Joe's Hannah Dukeman (#4) defends. St. Joseph-Ogden Girl's Basketball vs Schlarman Academy, Saturday, January 28, 2017 at St. Joseph-Ogden High School. The Hilltoppers defeated the Spartans 57-45.

Each year almost a decade ago, high school basketball coaches transformed into sales representatives for one day in late January or early February.



A few weeks before the postseason began, coaches would drive to a sectional site, stand up and pitch their team to a room full of coaches, some of whose teams they had faced that season and others they never had seen.



“You had to believe,” Clinton boys’ coach Clay Haurberg said, “and get the other coaches in the room to believe, that your team deserved a higher seed than another school.”



Now the sales meeting is an online pitch.



Since the Illinois High School Association moved to online seeding beginning in the 2008-09 season, coaches each year have submitted a short season summary with added comments regarding specific games or stretches, including information about injuries, absences and reasons why a loss might be deceiving on paper.



But plenty of coaches, it appears, prefer the old-fashioned way of seeding.



Out of 20 area girls’ and boys’ basketball coaches who responded to a survey from The News-Gazette, eight said they’d rather keep meeting in-person while two had mixed feelings. Most coaches who were roaming sidelines before the change responded that they prefer face-to-face seeding meetings.



“We have to fill out a lot of forms online, whether it be rating officials or the like,” Unity boys’ coach Matt Reed said, “and this is one thing I would rather do in person.”



For those who prefer in-person meetings, the main complaint centers around the back-and-forth that coaches can’t take part in anymore.



“I do think it is challenging seeding online without having the opportunity to hear from the other coaches face to face,” St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ coach Brian Brooks said. “There are so many factors that go into a season: injuries, sickness, are they playing well at that point compared to December, et cetera.



“We don’t all play each other head to head during the regular season, so those things play a factor, in my opinion.”



Of course, what’s viewed as a positive of in-person meetings also can be viewed as a negative. Should salesmanship go into where a team is seeded? Should a coach’s speaking ability contribute to where his or her team winds up? Should the lobbying be left to a minimum?



It’s not so cut and dried.



The benefits to online meetings, of course, are logistical. This is one of the busiest times of year for high school coaches. With plenty of information online, coaches are able to do their own research into teams they may not have seen in a given season.



“I do like the online process so you have a little more time to compare teams to rank them properly,” Fisher boys’ coach Cody Diskin said.



What’s indisputable is the fact that seeding can make a huge difference in a team’s postseason path, especially now that the IHSA has moved to sub-sectionals, which divide sectionals in half geographically and split up the top four seeds in each.



Last year’s change in that policy led to the Schlarman girls’ basketball team, ranked No. 2 in Class 1A, on the opposite side of the sectional bracket from No. 4 Cissna Park, which was left to play No. 7 Salt Fork in the regional final.



And, in the end, maybe it’s no big deal whether coaches all sit in a room or sit on their couch or desk at their respective home or school.



“Online meetings don’t stop coaches from trying to tweak the seedings so they can avoid certain teams in a regional, but that was going on anyway,” Monticello girls’ coach Dave Beery said. “The seeding process was anonymous when we met in person, so in theory, you didn’t know where the other teams ranked you unless that coach told you what they were going to do. There is some behind-the-scenes politicking going on, but good luck stopping that. You are going to have coaches lobbying no matter what process is employed.



“Ultimately, to me, it doesn’t matter.”



Preps coordinator Anthony Zilis can be reached at 217-351-5235, at azilis@news-gazette.com or @adzilis on Twitter.