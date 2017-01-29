Advanced Prep (Week of Jan. 30)
Each Monday, prep sports coordinator Anthony Zilis will take a look at five area events to circle on the calendar:
MONDAY: St. Thomas More at Monticello girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.
With a win over St. Thomas More (5-1) in conference play) and St. Joseph-Ogden (5-2) later in the week, Monticello (4-2) would win the Okaw Valley Conference outright. St. Thomas More would guarantee at least a tie with wins in their final two games against Monticello and Unity.
TUESDAY: Central at Centennial boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.
Behind six 3-pointers from Central-transfer Kam Reaves, the Chargers took the meeting, 59-48. The Maroons, though, feel like they’re in a better place a few weeks later after topping Urbana and Mahomet-Seymour. Last season, both teams won on the road. We’ll see if the same thing happens again.
THURSDAY: Schlarman at Oakwood girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.
College coaches advise. Both teams have Division I talent, with Schlarman featuring Anaya Peoples, Capria Brown, and Sydney Guoard, while the Comets feature 6-foot-1 wing/post Katelyn Young, who plays for the same AAU program as Peoples. This could be the small-school game of the year in our area.
FRIDAY: Big 12 Swimming Championships, 5:30 p.m.
Championship season begins for area swimming teams as they take part in the Big 12 Championships in Peoria. Centennial sophomore Alex Shilts will likely be favored in the 100-yard butterfly, where he’ll hope to medal at state this season, while Central’s Luke Thompson will hope to take the 100 backstroke.
SATURDAY: Wrestling Regionals
Urbana hosts Centennial, Central, Danville, Mahomet-Seymour, Rantoul and Westville/Salt Fork/Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Urbana’s Luke Luffman and Mahomet-Seymour’s David Griffet will be a matchup to watch at 220. The area’s Class 1A teams are split between St. Joseph-Ogden and Argenta-Oreana.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.