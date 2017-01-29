Advanced Prep (Week of Jan. 30)

Each Monday, prep sports coordinator Anthony Zilis will take a look at five area events to circle on the calendar:

MONDAY: St. Thomas More at Monticello girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

With a win over St. Thomas More (5-1) in conference play) and St. Joseph-Ogden (5-2) later in the week, Monticello (4-2) would win the Okaw Valley Conference outright. St. Thomas More would guarantee at least a tie with wins in their final two games against Monticello and Unity.



TUESDAY: Central at Centennial boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

Behind six 3-pointers from Central-transfer Kam Reaves, the Chargers took the meeting, 59-48. The Maroons, though, feel like they’re in a better place a few weeks later after topping Urbana and Mahomet-Seymour. Last season, both teams won on the road. We’ll see if the same thing happens again.



THURSDAY: Schlarman at Oakwood girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

College coaches advise. Both teams have Division I talent, with Schlarman featuring Anaya Peoples, Capria Brown, and Sydney Guoard, while the Comets feature 6-foot-1 wing/post Katelyn Young, who plays for the same AAU program as Peoples. This could be the small-school game of the year in our area.



FRIDAY: Big 12 Swimming Championships, 5:30 p.m.

Championship season begins for area swimming teams as they take part in the Big 12 Championships in Peoria. Centennial sophomore Alex Shilts will likely be favored in the 100-yard butterfly, where he’ll hope to medal at state this season, while Central’s Luke Thompson will hope to take the 100 backstroke.



SATURDAY: Wrestling Regionals

Urbana hosts Centennial, Central, Danville, Mahomet-Seymour, Rantoul and Westville/Salt Fork/Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Urbana’s Luke Luffman and Mahomet-Seymour’s David Griffet will be a matchup to watch at 220. The area’s Class 1A teams are split between St. Joseph-Ogden and Argenta-Oreana.