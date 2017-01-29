Reppin' their city: Chargers aim for season sweep against Maroons

Other Related Content Sunday Conversation: Jordan Caroline

CHAMPAIGN — The boys’ basketball postseason won’t feature the possibility of Champaign Central and Centennial meeting again.

With Centennial back in Class 4A for the second straight season and Central staying in 3A, Tuesday night’s 7:30 p.m. game at Centennial marks the final meeting this season between the two Unit 4 rivals.

Centennial (7-14) will try for the season sweep against the Maroons (10-9), although the home team hasn’t fared well recently.

The most recent game featured Centennial winning 59-48 at Central’s Combes Gym, the fourth straight time the visiting team emerged with a win in the series dating back to the 2014-15 season.

“I think that is kind of strange,” Centennial coach Tim Lavin said. “Any time you play on your home court, you hope that gives you an advantage. When these two teams play each other, you can throw that out.”

The game has different meanings for both Lavin and Central coach Jeff Finke. Both have experienced each side of the rivalry, with Lavin’s first encounter back in the 1993-94 season when he was an assistant coach at Central before he assumed control of Centennial’s program in 2001.

“I’ve been involved with it for 24 years,” Lavin said. “Strange things happen in these games. Sometimes teams that are clearly favored to win at their place don’t end up doing that.”

Case in point: The game 25 days ago in which Kam Reaves, a former Central guard, went off for 24 points to lead Centennial to a Big 12 victory.

“It was nice for him,” Lavin said. “It gave him much more confidence. I think he feels better when he’s going to shoot and (with) what he can do.”

A sold-out crowd greeted both teams at Combes Gym in their first meeting this season. Expect a similar environment on Tuesday night at Centennial’s gym.

“We just try to tell them to focus on what the gameplan is and not getting too hyped up,” Lavin said. “We don’t want the crowd to take them out of what we need to do. These games are packed and there’s a lot of noise when you make a play, but we tell them to stay focused and settle in for the first quarter.”

Finke said that aspect wasn’t one the Maroons handled earlier this month.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of emotion in this game from the community,” Finke said. “Last year in our first game against them and this year in the first game, we played really emotional. We did a good job after that first game of going back to practice and trying to control the emotional side and trying to play it like another game. To me, quite honestly, I approach it as another game.”

Even with most of the current players on both teams are well familiar with one another and have worn the jersey of both teams, with Reaves doing so and Tim Finke, the son of Jeff Finke and Class of 2018 prospect who has racked up 17 Division I offers, playing for Centennial as a freshman before transferring to Central prior to his sophomore season.

“Rivalries have kind of changed from a generation ago to where these guys socialize and interact,” Jeff Finke said. “They play together on AAU teams. It’s different now than it was in the 1980s, 1990s and before. It still exists, don’t get me wrong, but it’s probably as much a rivalry with the community as anything else.”

The current seniors in both programs — who were freshmen when Central beat Centennial 50-45 to win a 3A regional title in 2014, the last time the two met in the postseason — won’t get the chance to play against their crosstown rival again in their prep careers after Tuesday night. Which adds even more of a dynamic to this week’s game, according to Jeff Finke.

“We want to be ready to advance in the postseason,” he said. “That’s where basketball has evolved at the pro, collegiate and down to the high school level. People really judge their success on how far they advance in the postseason. Us being in 3A and Centennial being in 4A, that really takes away from the rivalry. That regional game is the one everybody wants to win, and now that game is not there. If there’s any sadness to me, that’s where it’s at.”

While both Centennial and Central come into Tuesday night with somewhat disappointing records, there’s hardly a game this season in which either program has gone into the fourth quarter without a chance to win.

Centennial has lost 11 of its 14 games by single digits and Central has lost eight of its nine games by a similar margin. The only time the Maroons suffered a double-digit loss? That was back on Jan. 6 against Centennial.

“These games are always intense and fun to watch,” Lavin said. “We hear a lot about Central and not so much about us, and I think we’ve done some pretty good things in the past. That gets the guys ready to go, to show there’s another program in Champaign.”

They meet again

Champaign Central and Centennial have staged some memorable boys’ basketball games in the last 50 years. A look at the last 10 ahead of Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. tilt at Centennial:

DATE OUTCOME

Jan. 6, 2017 Centennial 59, Central 48

Centennial guard Kam Reaves did plenty of work from beyond the three-point line, draining six three-pointers en route to a game-high 24 points to lead the Chargers to a surprise win at Combes Gym.

Feb. 5, 2016 Central 56, Centennial 42

Tim Finke played well in his old gym, with Central’s standout scoring 24 points to help end a three-game losing streak against the Chargers, whose best player, Quin Nottingham, dealt with foul trouble for much of the night.

Jan. 9, 2016 Centennial 55, Central 46

Nottingahm stole the show, scoring 29 points at Combes Gym in the first meeting between the two after Tim Finke and Nick Finke both transferred from Centennial to Central.

Feb. 6, 2015 Centennial 77, Central 73 (OT)

Nottingham dropped a game-high 25 points for Centennial, freshman Tim Finke added 19 and the visiting Chargers left Combes Gym with a win thanks to accurate free-throw shooting (25 of 28).

Jan. 10, 2015 Centennial 66, Central 48

The host Chargers scored the game’s final 17 points, with Terrion Howard (16 points), Nottingham (12 points) and Tim Finke (11 points) pacing Centennial, which also received strong bench play.

March 7, 2014 Central 50, Centennial 45

In a close Class 3A regional title game throughout at Combes Gym, Davion Watson (10 points) and Kam Rowan (nine points) supplied just enough offense to spark the Maroons.

Jan. 31, 2014 Centennial 57, Central 43

Michael Finke tallied 26 points and 12 rebounds for Centennial, teammate Kasey Elam-Carter threw down two monstrous dunks and the host Chargers fended off a second-half push by the Maroons.

Dec. 6, 2013 Central 80, Centennial 79 (3 OT)

The late Wayne McClain’s first game coaching Central at Combes Gym ended in thrilling fashion. Sean Suggs (25 points) and Rowan (22 points) led Central, while Michael Finke (33 points, 17 rebounds) carried the Chargers.

Jan. 25, 2013 Centennial 70, Central 54

The visiting Chargers relied on the twin towers of Michael Finke (25 points, 13 rebounds) and Luke Vaughn (14 points, 15 rebounds) to muscle their way past the Maroons.

Dec. 7, 2012 Centennial 78, Central 59

Michael Finke (20 points, 10 rebounds) was his usual steady self, while Dedric Byrd (above, left) added 16 points in his first game against Central as the host Chargers had little difficulty against the Maroons.