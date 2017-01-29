Sunday Conversation: Jordan Caroline

Image Gallery: UI Men's Basketball vs. Iowa » more Illinois' guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) and Iowa's guard Christian Williams (10) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

The Champaign Central product is in his first season with Nevada after transferring from Southern

Illinois after his freshman year. Caroline already has put together a memorable season, averaging nearly a double-double and scoring a career-high 45 points in one of the craziest comebacks of the season. Read the latest from his interview with copy editor STEVE BOURBON:

You guys are 18-4 overall, 7-2 in conference play at this point in the season. How would you assess where your team is at, at this point in the season?

I would say that we’re headed down the right path. We’re first in conference, and we control our own destiny, so I think we’re in good standing.



You’re in your first year with Nevada after transferring from Southern Illinois. What was the decision like to go from Carbondale to go out West?

Just looking for a new start and a place that could really help develop me.



Right now you’re averaging close to a double-double with nearly 14 points per game and 9.4 rebounds. What’s your mentality when it comes to getting on the boards?

I just try to grab every one that I can.



Is there a certain player or combination of guys that you would say you model your game after?

No, not necessarily. I would say that I just go out and try to be myself.



One of the highlights of the year has to be that crazy comeback win over New Mexico (Nevada trailed by 25 with 11 minutes remaining and 14 with just over a minute left and won in overtime). Is that the wildest game you’ve ever been a part of?

Oh, yeah. Without a doubt.

At what point did you guys believe that you could actually pull off the comeback and win?

I would say just in the last minute.



Take me through the game-winning three-pointer you hit in overtime.

Oh, man. I just knew that I was going to go for the kill. That was about it.



So you knew the whole time that you were going to pull up for the win?

Yeah. Pretty much from when we got out of the huddle, I knew what I was going to do.



You were on fire that game, scoring 45 points. Is that the most you’ve scored in a game at any level?

Yeah, it is.



Would you say that’s the best game you’ve ever played.

Yeah, I would agree with that.



What was the locker room like after that game?

It was just great. Just great energy. Everyone was really happy.



You play them again this weekend (today). Any chance we see a similar performance from you?

Ha, I have no idea.

Right now, Bracketology on ESPN has you guys listed as a 12 seed in the NCAA tournament. Is that something you guys pay attention to?

Yes and no. Like it’s great to have that, but we also know that we still have to come out and handle our business and make it come true and not just be a prediction.



Nevada hasn’t made the tournament in the last 10 years. Has that been the goal for you guys since Day 1?

Yeah, without a doubt. That’s been one of our biggest goals since we’ve come together as a team is to get there. I know we’ve got the talent to be there, but we have to come together and keep playing well.



You guys have been playing well. What’s one thing, though, that either you or the coaches recognize as important to improve on going forward?

I would say playing the full 40 minutes. Not coming out lackadaisical and just being ready to play, no matter who we’re playing.



Your dad is Simeon Rice. Were you always focused on basketball or did you play football as well?

I played football, but basketball was always the sport that I loved.



Give me your goals for the rest of the season.

One goal for myself is to get better and better each day, and one goal for the team is to win the conference.