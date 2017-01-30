Monday's highlights: Schlarman, Oakwood girls stay perfect

Image Gallery: HS Girls Basketball: Judah vs. UNI » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Judah Christian's Lyndon Pelmore(13) guards University High's Michelle Kim(22) in a prep basketball game at Judah in Champaign on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.

In boys’ basketball

CIC Tournament

■ Central A&M 50, Sullivan 37. The Redskins (3-16) lost to the fourth-seeded Raiders. Sullivan trailed 24-17 at halftime at home in a consolation semifinal game. Queintan Britton and Bryce Farris each had nine points for the Redskins.



Nontournament

■ Danville First Baptist 66, Urbana Calvary 46. Elijah Tidwell scored 19 points and was joined in double figures by three teammates as the Knights won in Danville. Nate Cundiff had 15 points, Kyle Cummins had 13 and Kris Dixon totaled 10.



In girls’ basketball

■ Rantoul 61, Unity 47. Kanosha Williams registered a double-double (21 points, 11 rebounds) and Breezy Espinoza added 13 points as the Eagles (9-18) won at home in Okaw Valley Conference play. Williams hit three three-pointers and also had five assists. Harlie Duncan and Elyce Knudsen each made 11 points for Unity (12-11). Hannah Rutledge pulled down eight rebounds.



■ Judah Christian 41, Uni High 24. Regan Bollant (15 points, 12 rebounds) and Michelle Miller (10 points, 12 rebounds) each registered a double-double as the Tribe (12-12) won in Champaign. Bollant blocked six shots and nailed three three-pointers. Ellie Breen put up 10 points and nine rebounds for Uni High (5-16). Teammate Aja Trask hit eight points.



■ Arthur Okaw Christian 81, Decatur Christian 14. Alexa Franklin totaled 17 points and six assists, and Amanda Franklin collected 12 points and seven assists as AOC (20-5) reached the 20-win mark for the second consecutive year. Lilly Messmore also scored 12 points. The team is 7-0 in ECIC games.



■ Schlarman 70, Milford 28. Janiah Newell collected 17 points and Anaya Peoples had 15 as Schlarman (18-5) won at home to stay in a first-place tie in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Capria Brown added 12 points and Destiny Dye chipped in 10 for Schlarman. Milford’s Emma Morts scored 11 points.



■ Oakwood 41, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 14. Rylee Dowers tallied 10 points and Paiton Frerichs had eight as the Comets (24-3) remained unbeaten in VVC play with a win in Georgetown. Oakwood led 30-5 at halftime. Cheyanne Hasselbring led G-RF (0-25) with five points.



■ Salt Fork 38, Bismarck-Henning 37. Madison Kirby scored 12 points and Katie Witte had 10, including eight in the final quarter, as the Storm (8-17) rallied from a 29-21 deficit to win at home in VVC action. Kayleigh Davis added nine points. Annie Nelson led B-H (21-8) with 19 points.



■ Armstrong-Potomac 51, Hoopeston Area 37. Angela Sieberns hit a team-high 16 points as the Trojans (15-10) posted a VVC win at home. Madi Gayheart and Holley Hambleton each added nine points. Olivia Huls led the Cornjerkers (5-22) with 19 points and eight rebounds.



■ Chrisman 39, Westville 27. Hannah Eddy collected a game-high 17 points as the Cardinals (14-11) won a VVC matchup on the road. Abby Bush scored 11 points. Daphne Williamson scored 10 points for the Tigers (6-21). Aiyana Austin and Tiffanie Elliott each cleared 11 rebounds for Westville, which led 13-11 at halftime.



■ Tuscola 60, Warrensburg-Latham 25. Emma Henderson had 18 points and nine steals as the Warriors (18-5) earned a Central Illinois Conference win at home. Alexis Koester hit four three-pointers and had 15 points. Lexie Russo had 11 points and Cassie Russo notched seven rebounds.



■ Meridian 48, Clinton 47. Alyssa Saulsbery scored 13 points for the Maroons (10-15), who held a 26-20 halftime cushion but suffered a CIC loss at home.



■ Central A&M 55, Sullivan 51. Against an opponent they beat on Saturday, the Redskins (12-12) lost a CIC game in Moweaqua. Brooke Tuttle had 18 points and Lizzie Green had 10 for Sullivan. Teammate Ester Miller grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.



■ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 53, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 40. Makenzi Bielfeldt (16 points), Megan Moody (15 points) and Claire Retherford (12 points) were offensive catalysts as GCMS (10-16) won at home against the Panthers. PBL (11-14) was led by Liberty Jamison with 24 points and Ariana Gentzler with 12.



■ Cissna Park 46, Dwight 35. Lauren Knake tallied 14 points and Gabby Wessels had 13 to go with eight rebounds as the Timberwolves (18-7) won in Dwight.



■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 54, Argenta-Oreana 36. Payton Wellbaum hit a team-high 12 points to lead the Knights (20-4), who rebounded from a 22-21 halftime deficit to win on the road. Marissa Herschberger and Hannah Wallen each had eight points. Maggie Millington led A-O (3-21) with 19 points.



■ Arcola 55, Cerro Gordo/Bement 28. Ryann Fishel tossed in 14 points as Arcola (9-16) won a Little Okaw Valley Conference game at home. Maggie Fulton and Morgan Hobgood each had 10 points. Kara Blickensderfer led CG/B (5-17) with 12 points.



■ Tri-County 59, Hutsonville/Palestine 20. Shayne Smith scored 18 points and handed out four assists while teammate Kiersten Price-Wilson collected 16 points for the Titans (21-4), who stayed unbeaten in LOVC Southeast Division games. Tri-County led 32-0 after one quarter.



■ Villa Grove/Heritage 56, Oblong 51. Aliya Holloman hit 21 points and Alana Campbell had 19 as the Blue Devils (15-12) won an LOVC game at home. Holloman drained a team-high five three-pointers.



■ Blue Ridge 39, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 16. Josie Grammer tallied 13 points and Alex Specht contributed 10 as the Knights (14-12) won a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Farmer City. Blue Ridge allowed four first-half points.



■ Heyworth 60, Fisher 40. Alivia Spenard had 10 points for the Bunnies (11-16), who couldn’t keep a 17-11 lead they held after a quarter and lost at home in HOIC action.



■ El Paso-Gridley 45, LeRoy 30. Skielyr Trenkle and Danielle Hanshew each scored six points for the Panthers (7-16), who lost an HOIC contest at El Paso (14-13). Megan Woltkamp had a team-high seven rebounds.



■ Eureka 43, Ridgeview 27. Jordyn Talley and Mya Tinsley each scored eight points for the Mustangs (21-5), who lost in HOIC play at Eureka. Tinsley had a team-high nine rebounds.