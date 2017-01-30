N-G Top 10: Boys' basketball (Jan. 31)

Video: N-G Top 10: Boys' Basketball Week 10 » more Videographer: The News-Gazette Welcome back, Paxton-Buckley-Loda. The latest from sports editor Matt Daniels

Some shuffling involved in our rankings, except with the two top teams, and a familiar face returns to the Top 10. Hereâ€™s more, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:



RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Hoopeston Area 19-1 1 Trey Layden and Ryan Drayer lead the way for the Cornjerkers, who host Oakwood on Tuesday and Chrisman on Friday night, as they try to extend their 17-game win streak.

2. Ridgeview 20-1 2 Tyler McCormick, Noah Young and the rest of the Mustangs step out of Heart of Illinois Conference play Tuesday when they host Roanoke-Benson before playing at GCMS on Friday.

3. Danville 14-6 4 Vikings went 6-1 in January, with lone loss coming to state-ranked Bloomington. Kendle Moore and friends get all week to prep for Friday night home game against Peoria.

4. Rantoul 15-6 5 Eagles, who have won eight of their last nine games, will need Duck Gibson and Kevin Williams at their best Tuesday at home against St. Thomas More and Friday night at Monticello.

5. Monticello 14-3 6 Calvin Fisher, Luke Stokowski, Isiah Florey and Johnny Dawson all capable of leading Sages, who play at St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday and host Rantoul on Friday night.

6. Mahomet-Seymour 13-8 3 Cory Noe and the Bulldogs host Prairie Central on Tuesday and Normal U-High on Friday night, the first time this season M-S has two home games in the same week.

7. Watseka 16-5 8 Warriors, buoyed by strong scoring lately from Nate Schroeder and Brendan Fletcher, start Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament on Tuesday against Clifton Central in Onarga.

8. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 16-6 9 Opportunity for Falcons to make a statement this week in HOIC play with Fieldcrest (Tuesday) and Ridgeview (Friday night) coming to the Falconsâ€™ home gymnasium this week.

9. St. Joseph-Ogden 15-6 7 After 2-2 stretch during last four games, all on the road, Spartans and Brandon Trimble probably ready for home games against Monticello on Tuesday and Unity on Friday night.

10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12-6 â€” Panthers trending upward again after three straight wins and take top seed into this weekâ€™s SVC Tournament, in which PBL plays Iroquois West on Tuesday in Gilman.