Dee helps Maroons edge Chargers

Image Gallery: HS Boys' Basketball: Centennial vs Central » more Photo by: Holly Hart Centennial's Terrion Howard (#10) goes to the basket in the second quarter. Centennial vs Central Boys Basketball, Saturday, January 10, 2015 hosted by Centennial High School. Other Related Content Reppin' their city: Chargers aim for season sweep against Maroons

CHAMPAIGN — The ball came fumbling out of Champaign Central guard Bailey Dee’s hands as he dribbled left past Centennial’s Bryson Cowper with 5 seconds left in a tie game between the crosstown rivals Tuesday.

Players from both teams scrambled for the ball.

“I was nervous for a second,” Dee said.

Then, the whistle blew.

Cowper was called for a foul, much to the dismay of the Chargers bench. Dee sank two free throws to score the decisive points in a 65-63 win.

“I got tripped up,” Dee said. “It might not have been a foul, might have been a foul, but they called it.

“I always wanted the big shots of the game, and I got them and I made them. … My heart was pounding. I just looked as it like it was two regular free throws in the first quarter. I shot them the same, made them the same.”

Acting as if it were the first quarter was a good move for Dee.

The junior hit a trio of three-pointers in the opening frame, including a pull-up from several feet behind the three-point line, to give the Maroons a 16-8 lead.

The Chargers, though, hung around, hitting three straight treys and reeling off a 9-1 run to tie the game at 17.

From there, the game swung back and forth.

The Maroons (11-9) increased their lead to 40-34, but Kam Reaves kept the Chargers (7-15) in the contest by scoring 12 of his game-high 20 points during a run that stretched from late in the second quarter through the third.

But the senior guard, who transferred from Central prior to this season, injured his ankle and was forced to leave the game with just over 6 minutes left and the Chargers leading 56-52.

After Central took the lead back behind three points apiece from Tim Finke and A’Kieon Gill, Cowper banked in a three-pointer to give the Chargers a 63-61 lead.

In the end, though, the Maroons closed out the win with four made free throws from Finke and Dee.

“You’ve just got to be calm,” said Finke, who scored a team-high 16 points and hit 6 of 8 free throws on Tuesday. “I’ve been thinking on my free throws lately, but I’ve been in the gym lately getting reps up. We made them when they counted.”

As for the winning play, Centennial coach Tim Lavin didn’t think the whistle should have blown.

But he wishes the Maroons didn’t have the ball in the first place after a Centennial turnover gave it to them.

“I didn’t see anything,” Lavin said. “That guy lost it. But that’s not for me to decide. They probably shouldn’t have had the ball.

“We were going to try to run (the clock) down there, and I thought we were OK, but we got a little panicked and tried to go in there and make something happen and turned it over.”

Of course, the game wasn’t over after Dee hit his two free throws with 5 seconds left.

Not to the Maroons, who lost on a last-second, double-clutch, banked-in three-pointer against Peoria on Saturday.

But a Central team that has evolved all season didn’t make the same mistake twice. In the closing seconds, they didn’t, allow the Chargers a clean look at the basket.

“We were saying, ‘Don’t let that happen again,’” Finke said. “Pretty or ugly, we just wanted to get the win. … It’s always a close game in this rivalry. That’s why I love it.”