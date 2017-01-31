Tuesday's highlights: Cornjerkers win 18th straight

In boys’ basketball



Central Illinois Conference Tournament

■ St. Teresa 61, Tuscola 30. Ray Kerkhoff and Tyler Meinhold both scored six points in a losing cause for the Warriors (13-7) in a semifinal game played at Sullivan. St. Teresa jumped to a 21-6 lead in the first quarter.

■ Shelbyville 62, Clinton 33. Seth Westfall’s nine points and Austin Baker’s eight points led the way for the Maroons (7-11) in a semifinal loss at Sullivan.



Nontournament

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 63, Monticello 51. Brandon Trimble was perfect at the free-throw line (11 of 11) and finished with 30 points to pace the host Spartans (16-6) to an Okaw Valley Conference victory. Calvin Fisher scored a team-high 24 points for the Sages (14-4).

■ Rantoul 81, St. Thomas More 60. Kevin Williams led the way with 23 points, Jametrial Hudson put up 17 points and Duck Gibson added 16 points to help the host Eagles (16-6) down the Sabers (9-13) in OVC play. Isaiah Bobo led the Sabers with 14 points.

■ Mahomet-Seymour 52, Prairie Central 33. Bradley Hamilton’s 18 points led the way for the host Bulldogs (14-8) in Corn Belt play. Tyler Burnett took scoring honors for the Hawks (7-12) with 10 points.

■ Arthur Okaw Christian 69, Judah Christian 59. The offensive duo of Trevor Beachy (21 points) and Brady Mast (17 points) led AOC (15-13) to the home win. Cade Chitty scored 22 points for the Tribe (10-10).

■ LeRoy 80, Uni High 34. Nick Perry swished five three-pointers en route to a 17-point performance as the host Panthers (9-12) trounced the Illineks (9-9). Paul D’Angelo paced Uni High with 15 points.

■ Salt Fork 57, Schlarman 52. Four players finished in double figures for the host Storm (12-11) in Vermilion Valley Conference action: Caleb Fauver (17 points), Ben Dowers (16), Brady McMasters (14) and Zach Dable (10). Jahari McGuire scored 23 points for the Hilltoppers (7-9).

■ Hoopeston Area 64, Oakwood 61. Trey Layden hit four three-pointers and finished with 21 points to lead the host Cornjerkers (20-1) to a VVC victory and extend Hoopeston Area’s win streak to 18 games. Skylar Bolton led the way for the Comets (10-11) with 20 points.

■ Westville 51, Armstrong-Potomac 18. The offensive trio of Brandt Williamson (16 points), Ladavion Severado (13) and Kendall Jefferson (12) carried Westville (14-10) in VVC play. Ruger Crozier led the Trojans (5-18) with five points.

■ Fisher 65, Flanagan-Cornell 35. Senior Cale Zook was a perfect 10 of 10 from the charity stripe and scored 20 points as the Bunnies (14-9) humbled the Falcons in a game played at Fisher. Senior forward Zach Griffith grabbed six rebounds and finished with 15 points for the Bunnies.

■ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 56, Fieldcrest 34. Tucker Cribbett swished eight field goals and Ryland Holt chipped in 13 points as the Falcons (17-6) clobbered the Knights in a game played in Gibson City.

■ Arcola 68, Sangamon Valley 66. Miles Roberts swished 12 field goals for 27 points and garnered 10 rebounds to propel the Purple Riders (9-11) to victory. Clayton Miller and Blake Lindenmeyer each had 12 points for Arcola.

■ Deer Creek-Mackinaw 56, Blue Ridge 41. Senior forward Nick Homan led the way for the Knights (1-21) with 20 points in a losing cause.

■ Ridgeview 63, Roanoke-Benson 39. Three players finished in double figures for the Mustangs (21-1): Noah Young (16 points), Jacob Donaldson (14) and Tyler McCormick (13).



In girls’ basketball



■ Unity 60, Urbana 38. Abby Maxwell led the way with 17 points and 17 rebounds and Harlie Duncan added 17 points to help the Rockets (13-11) clobber the Tigers. Raevyn Russell had eight points for Urbana (0-23).

■ Tuscola 71, Cerro Gordo/Bement 23. Emma Henderson’s 22 points and 11 steals led the attack as the Warriors (19-5) downed the Broncos (5-18) in a game played at Tuscola. Hannah Foran and Kadelyn Daily both had seven points for the Broncos.

■ Beecher 46, Watseka 38. The Bobcats topped the Warriors (22-6) in a game played at Watseka. Kennedy Bauer lit up the scoreboard for the Warriors, hitting nine field goals, including three from three-point range, and scoring 21 points.

■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48, Hoopeston Area 44. Junior Liberty Jamison scored 11 points and junior Madison Grohler had eight points to lead the Panthers (12-14) to victory. Senior Olivia Huls delivered 14 points and junior Ariel Reeves added 11 points for the Cornjerkers (5-23).

■ Cissna Park 59, Judah Christian 34. Sloan Boyce led the offensive attack for the Timberwolves (19-7) with 12 points and eight rebounds. Michelle Miller was the leading scorer for the Tribe (12-13) with 12 points.

■ Peotone 66, Iroquois West 51. Meara Tilstra finished with 32 points to pace the Raiders (20-5) in a losing cause. The Raiders committed 25 turnovers on the night.



In wrestling



■ At Rantoul. Jay Terry and Nick Langenfeld both won by pin to lead Centennial to a 39-33 victory over Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Dominick Koontz and Griffin Dombroski both earned pins for the Tigers. Langenfeld earned his second pin of the night in the Chargers’ 39-31 win over Rantoul.

Tim Mitchell