Wednesday's highlights: Salt Fork girls top Milford

CATLIN — Sophomore Madison Kirby hit 10 of 11 free throws and scored 16 points Wednesday to lead Salt Fork girls’ basketball to a 42-36 victory over Milford.

Both teams shot 28 percent from the field, but the Storm (9-17) won behind 84 percent shooting from the charity stripe. Katie Witte added 10 points for Salt Fork.

Alaina Portwood scored 11 points and Emily Duis had nine points and 12 rebounds for the Bearcats (7-16).



Titans defeat Cardinals. Tri-County girls’ basketball outscored Chrisman 20-12 in the first quarter and never looked back in a 68-33 win Wednesday for the Titans (22-4). Hannah Eddy and Kodey Bush both scored nine points for the Cardinals (14-12).



Sullivan boys stumble. Queintan Britton hit six field goals, including three from three-point range, to finish with 16 points Wednesday, but Sullivan boys’ basketball dropped a 55-53 decision to Meridian in the Central Illinois Conference Tournament’s seventh-place game.

Bryce Farris put up 13 points and junior forward Josh Stutzman added 10 points for the Redskins (3-17).