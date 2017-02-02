Athletes of the Week: Trey Layden and Emma Henderson

Image Gallery: HS Boys Basketball: VC Tournament » more Salt Fork's Zach Dable(25) left, and Evan Baird(1) and Hoopeston's Trey Layden (40) during a 2017 Vermilion County Tournament game at the Palmer Civic Center in Danville on Thursday., Jan. 19, 2017

Trey Layden

Hoopeston Area basketball

Why he was chosen: The senior averaged 28 points in two Vermilion Valley Conference wins last week for the Cornjerkers (20-1), who take an 18-game win streak into Friday’s home game against Vermilion Valley Conference foe Chrisman.

From Layden: “We had one of our main players, Logan Walder, out with an injury, so I had to play point guard more. That opened up more shots because he shoots so well from the field. I had to pick it up. This season has been exciting because we’ve been good the last couple years, but it’s never been anything like this. I know this town really cares a lot about basketball, and seeing people driving 30-40 minutes to come watch us really reinforces that.”

I need concert tickets to ... Chance the Rapper. I went and saw him in Chicago at one of his festivals, and he was great.

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “The Other Guys.” I love Will Ferrell.

If I could travel to one place in the world, it would be ... Paris just because so much has happened there and it looks so amazing. Plus, my grandpa has been there.

If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... super strength so I could move anything and so I wouldn’t have to lift weights anymore.

The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to hit the lottery would be ... I’d put a lot of it in savings and then a buy a car.

One thing I’ve never done before but would like to try is ... skydiving because I’ve had friends that went and they said it’s such a rush.

My best basketball memory was ... winning the Vermilion County Tournament this year because it was the first time for our program in 20 years and we had so many people there for both sides, not only for us, but (runner-up) Westville as well. You could tell how excited how the community was.

My most embarrassing basketball memory was ... my first varsity shot ever, I airballed it by about 4 feet my freshman year against Donovan.

Before a game ... I listen to music and joke around with my teammates.

After a game ... I sleep.

In five years, I see myself ... hopefully graduated from college and having a job somewhere. I’d like to go into business.

Emma Henderson

Tuscola basketball

Why she was chosen: The senior, who recently signed with Illinois Central College, averaged 19 points during the final two games of the Central Illinois Conference Tournament, which culminated in the Warriors winning the championship. Tuscola (19-5) plays at Meridian tonight to end the regular season.

From Henderson: “(Winning the tournament) was a great feeling. I’ve been waiting for that my whole high school career. We’ve always been close, and to finally have that tournament title is just amazing. We shot the ball pretty well, and our defense was killer. We forced so many turnovers in the first half.”

I need concert tickets to ... Drake, for sure. His music just gets me all hyped up before games.

One movie I could watch over and over is ... “Remember the Titans.” It gives you a good feeling inside when you watch it.

If I could travel to one place in the world, it would be ... Australia because it’s always warm there, and I’ve always wanted to hang out with a kangaroo.

If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... to never run out of energy, so if I was never tired, that’d be awesome.

The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to hit the lottery would be ... to buy a new car. My car is pretty nice now, but having a new one would be nice.

One thing I’ve never done before but would like to try is ... ride a camel. Why not?

My biggest pet peeve is ... complainers. If you don’t like it, fix it.

My best basketball memory was ... either my junior year winning a regional title or every Saturday, my team has breakfast at my house, and that’s awesome.

My most embarrassing basketball memory was ... my sophomore year, one of my teammates yelled to shoot it when the clock was running down. There was still 5 seconds left, and I shot it because I didn’t look at the clock. The ball went out of bounds on the other end, and they had to take it out and come back the other way.

Before a game ... I always go to Jimmy John’s. I eat at the table by myself, and then I jam out in my car.

After a game ... I talk to my family.

In five years, I see myself ... hopefully in physical therapy school, living it up and enjoying the college life.

