Thursday's highlights: Cross' late shot lifts Urbana

In boys’ basketball



■ Villa Grove/Heritage 62, Judah Christian 56. Jared Stevens scored 14 points and Connor Wienke had 13 as the Hawks (11-12) dispatched Judah. The Tribe (10-11) was led by Cade Chitty (19 points) and Terrell Helm (12 points).



■ Faith 65, Danville First Baptist 55. Elijah Tidwell (20 points) and Kyle Cummins (15 points) each drained five three-point shots for First Baptist (12-2), which lost an overtime affair in Champaign. Teammate Kris Dixon scored 11 points.



In girls’ basketball



■ Monticello 57, St. Joseph-Ogden 47. Tatum McCall scored a game-high 17 points and Marissa McPike had 14 as the Sages (19-4) won on the road to avenge an earlier loss to the Spartans and earn a share of the final Okaw Valley Conference crown. SJ-O (16-9), which cut a 12-point deficit to one in the second half, was led by Peyton Crowe (13 points) and Logan Frerichs (10 points). “We battled our way back, but they’re big, play hard and were aggressive,” SJ-O coach Brian Loman said. “We couldn’t finish.”



■ St. Thomas More 44, Unity 33. Maddy McCoy and Abby Leibach each hit 11 points as the Sabers (11-15) roared back from a 17-11 deficit after one quarter to win at home. Eliza Kramer chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds as STM secured a share of the Okaw Valley Conference title. Harlie Duncan led the Rockets (13-12) with nine points, and teammate Abby Maxwell cleared eight rebounds.



■ Peoria Notre Dame 75, Danville 62. Mikala Hall scored 24 points and Megan Burton hit 20 for the Vikings (15-9), who fell behind 23-7 in the first quarter at Peoria. Makayla Gray added 12 points for Danville.



■ Urbana 44, Centennial 41. Lauryn Cross drilled a game-winning three-pointer after DiamonAsia Taylor secured an offensive rebound off a missed free throw to give the Tigers (1-23) the victory at home. Cross finished with 25 points. Taylor grabbed six rebounds to lead Urbana. Shoentra Russell led Centennial (5-18) with 16 points.



■ Peoria Richwoods 67, Champaign Central 36. Fess Hawkins scored 14 points for the Maroons (10-14), who lost in Peoria.



■ Normal U-High 58, Prairie Central 25. Allison Cagley and Elly Haberkorn each scored six points for the Hawks (7-15), who lost at home to the Corn Belt champion Pioneers.



■ Tuscola 56, Meridian 30. The Warriors (20-5) held Meridian to 13 first-half points while reaching the 20-win mark for the third consecutive season and wrapping up an undefeated season in Central Illinois Conference games.



■ Sullivan 46, Clinton 38. Ester Miller turned in a double-double (16 points, 12 rebounds) as the Redskins (13-12) won at home. Madison Filkin led Clinton (10-16) with 14 points.



■ Chrisman 44, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 10. Senior Kodey Bush hit a game-high 21 points and senior Hannah Eddy contributed 19 as the Cardinals (15-12) won at home on Senior Night.



■ Milford 34, Hoopeston Area 32. Emily Duis’ double-double (12 points, 11 rebounds) helped the Bearcats (8-16) close the regular season with an overtime win on the road in a game they trailed 13-4 after one quarter. Ariel Reeves led the Cornjerkers (5-24) with 12 points and Olivia Huls had six rebounds.



■ Tri-County 68, Villa Grove/Heritage 39. Shayne Smith poured in 25 points, Harley Barry had 14 and Kiersten Price-Wilson added 10 as the Titans (23-4) won on the road. VG/H (15-13) was led by Alana Campbell with 12 points.



■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 54, Cerro Gordo/Bement 27. Megan Fifer had 11 points as ALAH (21-4) won on the road. Marissa Herschberger and Hannah Wallen each added 10 points. CG/B (5-19) was led by Kadelyn Daily with 11 points.



■ Arthur Okaw Christian 50, Normal Calvary Baptist 29. Alexa Franklin poured in 22 points and Amanda Franklin had 14 as the Conquering Riders (23-5) ran the table in the East Central Illinois Conference, winning in Normal for their 10th league victory. AOC has a 12-game winning streak.



■ Uni High 49, Decatur Christian 26. Aja Trask totaled 17 points and nine rebounds for the Illineks (6-16), who won in Decatur.



■ Judah Christian 50, Danville First Baptist 18. Michelle Miller posted a double-double (16 points, 12 rebounds) and Regan Bollant scored 15 points by hitting five three-pointers as the Tribe (13-13) won in Danville. Meghan Olthoff handed out six assists. Ashley Snook led First Baptist with eight points.



■ Dwight 48, Watseka 45. Summer Cramer scored 19 points and Kennedy Bauer put up 11 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors (22-7), who lost at home.



■ Cissna Park 65, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 34. Lauren Knake tallied 12 points for the Timberwolves (20-7), who reached the 20-win mark for the fourth year in a row with a win at home. Teammates with 10 points apiece were Jasmine Stock and Gabby Wessels. Sloan Boyce grabbed 10 rebounds. For PBL (12-15), Madi Peden had 10 points, while Valeree Johnson and Ariana Gentzler each had nine.



■ Clifton Central 51, Iroquois West 37. Meara Tilstra (20 points) was the lone double-digit scorer for the Raiders (20-6), who lost in Gilman. Tilstra hauled in a team-high 12 rebounds.



■ Eureka 48, Fisher 35. Becca Clanton and Brittney Enos each scored 11 points for the Bunnies (11-17), who were held to seven first-half points at home by the No. 2-ranked team in Class 2A.



■ Flanagan-Cornell 48, LeRoy 37. Megan Woltkamp registered a double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds) for the Panthers (7-17), who lost at home. Teammate Skielyr Trenkle scored 12 points.



■ Ridgeview 46, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 25. Grace Ward had 12 points and Ali Coley added 10 as the Mustangs (22-5) won on the road. Claire Retherford led GCMS (10-17) with eight points. Teammate Abby Spiller pulled down eight rebounds.



■ Blue Ridge 60, Tri-Valley 36. Alex Specht poured in 21 points and Josie Grammer added 15 as the Knights (15-12) won in Downs, ending a streak of 12 consecutive sub-.500 seasons. Haley Ester added 10 points.

