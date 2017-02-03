Eagles keep soaring: Rantoul survives in OT

MONTICELLO — A conference win in February against a rival can bring with it some of the biggest relief and pride for a team and its coach.

Those were some of the emotions exuded by Rantoul boys’ basketball coach Brett Frerichs moments after he watched his team survive adversity and a complete loss of momentum in a 69-65 overtime win against Okaw Valley Conference foe Monticello on Friday night.

“That was one of the biggest wins in my career,” said Frerichs, who has coached the Eagles for five seasons. “To fight back after that adversity with the fouls and fouling out (was great to see).

“To bounce back and take the lead in overtime and then continue to fight through, I couldn’t be more proud of the guys.”

Trailing nearly the entire game, it was the Sages who originally battled back from a 40-28 third-quarter deficit to take their first lead, 49-47, midway through the fourth period.

A thrilling, back-and-forth ensued as the Eagles’ Kevin Williams, who poured in a game-high 35 points on 14-of-17 shooting, gave his team a 54-52 lead with 1:30 remaining after a mad scramble under the basket.

The Eagles surged to a 57-53 edge before Monticello’s Calvin Fisher buried a three to trim the deficit with 13 seconds remaining in the fourth period.

Following a pair of Eagles free throws, Fisher came down and knocked down a game-tying three with less than three seconds left to send it to overtime.

Williams fouled out with 2:39 to go in overtime, but without their star, the Eagles went on a 6-0 run to surge ahead, 66-60. The Sages clawed back to cut it to 67-65, but Rantoul’s Deshante Ingram found Eric Cole sprinting to the basket in stride for a fast-break bucket with less than 10 seconds left, and the Eagles held on.

"We could’ve folded three, four or five times. The crowd got into it, and (Monticello) had all the momentum,” Frerichs said. “Everybody in the gym thought when Kevin fouled out that was the game, and we went on a 6-0 run. (It was) just a huge conference road win.”

Sages coach Kevin Roy was happy to see his squad show some mental toughness that he said he had not seen all season.

“They showed tremendous resiliency,” Roy said of his team. “They battled back. We were down the entire game, so to fight, scratch and claw against a fast, athletic team like Rantoul — they kept subbing in a lot of guys and kept coming at us — I thought our guys fought hard, battled and competed. It’s not something we’ve done all year consistently, so it was good to see that. I’m certainly proud of our guys and our effort.”

It was a physical, grueling, grind-it-out type of game the entire night that featured 52 combined fouls.

“I was just trying to stay composed,” Frerichs said. “I thought that they would feed off of me. As mad as I was about some of the calls, I just tried to stay composed and told them to stay calm.”

OKAW VALLEY CONFERENCE BOYS’ STANDINGS

TEAM CONF. ALL

Rantoul 5-0 17-6

St. Joseph-Ogden 3-2 17-6

Monticello 2-3 14-5

St. Thomas More 1-3 9-13

Unity 1-4 7-10



FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Rantoul 69, Monticello 65 (OT)

St. Joseph-Ogden 76, Unity 59



SATURDAY’S GAME

Prairie Central at Unity, 6:30 p.m.



TUESDAY’S GAMES

Monticello at Unity, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden at St. Thomas More, 7:30 p.m.



NEXT FRIDAY’S GAMES

Rantoul at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Unity, 7:30 p.m.