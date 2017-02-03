Mahomet-Seymour sits atop league race

MAHOMET — Maybe Chad Benedict had a premonition about Friday night’s Corn Belt Conference game against Normal U-High.

The Mahomet-Seymour coach told his team it would take a full 32 minutes to defeat the Pioneers. And if an extra four minutes were necessary, well, the Bulldogs had been in that position before this season.

So when U-High’s Myles Aldridge got a putback to fall as the buzzer sounded at the end of regulation — tying the game at 49 — Mahomet-Seymour got to put its overtime experience to good use.

Cory Noe struck first for the Bulldogs, knocking down a corner three-pointer with 3:42 remaining in overtime, and Mahomet-Seymour held on for a 55-51 victory to vault into sole possession of first place in the Corn Belt.

“We were just saying to keep on playing how we were,” Mahomet-Seymour senior guard Bradley Hamilton said. The Bulldogs (15-8, 7-1 Corn Belt) had outscored U-High 29-20 in the second half.

“We were playing good then,” continued Hamilton, who led Mahomet-Seymour with 16 points. “It was just an unlucky play for us.”

“Having the lead is always good down the stretch in the game because you’re not the ones having to make the plays at the end,” said Noe, who had 14 points for the Bulldogs. “It was good we got out to an early lead because we could, not settle, but focus on the defensive end.”

Mahomet-Seymour held U-High to 1-of-4 shooting in overtime, with Pioneers guard Keiondre Schumacher missing a three-pointer with less than 10 seconds to play that would have tied the game.

The Winthrop-bound U-High senior guard finished with 21 points, shooting 70 percent in the first half but just 10 percent in the second half and overtime.

“He’s a really good player and hits some of those shots where you’re like, ‘Wow, how did it go in?’ ” Noe said of Schumacher, who hit several contested jumpers in the first half. “We just kept trying to force him to take those hard shots, and hopefully they wouldn’t fall. Bradley did a really nice job down the stretch slowing him down.”

Mahomet-Seymour’s win, coupled with Olympia’s loss to Bloomington Central Catholic, has the Bulldogs at least occupying the driver’s seat in the Corn Belt.

“We’ve got to go to Olympia,” Benedict said. “We’ve got to go to Pontiac. And we’ve got (Central Catholic) coming here. We’ve got a ton of basketball left, but it’s a good position to be in.”

Noe echoed his coach.

“Now we’ve got a bigger target on our back,” the junior guard said. “There’s still a lot of basketball to be played. I think we’ve just got to come focused and be prepared these next few games in conference.”