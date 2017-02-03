Moore, teammates push the pace for Danville

DANVILLE — Peoria pounded the ball on the first possession of Friday’s game, probing and moving the ball around the perimeter for about 30 seconds.

Then, Kendle Moore set the tone for the rest of the game.

The Danville junior guard ripped the ball away, sprinted toward the basket, and after he missed his layup, Day’Len Davis-Williams knocked in the tip-in. In the game’s first 13 minutes, the Vikings piled up 15 fast-break points, five steals, eight points off offensive putbacks and led 46-16 to start an eventual 87-64 win.

“I really was imagining a kind of grind-it-out, tough game,” Vikings coach Ted Houpt said. “They’re a well-coached, disciplined, hardworking team. I think they still brought it, but I think we’re a little more skilled and we competed and we matched their level of intensity, which was the thing that I thought was most important, and then we made shots, which I think makes everything look a lot better. That’s the start you hope for.”

The Vikings (15-6) ran all night, pushing the ball nearly every time they got it in the first half. Peoria increased the effectiveness of Danville’s transition game by applying a press on some changes of possession.

Clearly, that was a mistake.

If Danville pulled the ball back out after a fast break, the Vikings rarely gave the Lions (12-10) enough time to become completely set, shooting and scoring in about 10 seconds or less on a typical possession. They hit four three-pointers, including three by Sean Houpt, during that 13-minute stretch to begin the game and created open looks by quickly moving the ball.

Meanwhile, their matchup zone gave Peoria fits.

“We play good ‘D,’ ” said Moore, who scored all 27 of his points in the first three quarters. “Our 2-3 (matchup zone) is very effective against people, and we just try to get it and go. Sean knocked down a lot of threes. Beginning of the year, he was shooting at a very high level, and then in the middle he kind of slowed down, so Coach told me to try to get involved with the game.”

Peoria made a few small runs, but early in the fourth quarter, the Vikings had pushed their lead to 76-37 against a team that defeated Champaign Central at home last week and has wins against all three Peoria opponents.

“We were just hitting on all cylinders,” said Sean Houpt, who scored 17. “We beat them down the floor a lot on defense, and on defense we anticipated a lot to get steals and just push the ball. ... We always look to push it and look for our opportunities. This might be the most we pushed in transition all year.”

The Vikings put the state on notice midway through the season by topping then-Class 4A No. 1 Chicago Curie at the Pontiac Holiday Tournament without starter Caleb Griffin, and they’ve improved from that point. Tuesday was their seventh win in eight games since Pontiac, with their only loss coming to Class 3A No. 3 Bloomington.

On Tuesday, they increased expectations once again as a surprising season becomes even more impressive.

“I thought there was this game in us,” Ted Houpt said. “We’ve played solidly, but I thought we had a game where we’d make the outside shots, attack the basket, run the court and just get to that high level that we’ve shown this year. Obviously, I’m happy with the win, but I’m happier that we raised the ceiling a little bit for our play.”