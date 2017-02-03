Prep Highlights: Feb. 3

In boys’ basketball



Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament

■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 46, South Newton (Ind.) 44. The top-seeded Panthers rallied from a 22-15 halftime deficit for the semifinal win in Onarga as Andrew Zenner scored eight of his team-high 13 points in the fourth quarter and Cole Eshleman added 11 points for PBL (14-6), which has won five straight going into tonight’s 7:30 title game against Watseka.

■ Watseka 64, Dwight 59. Nate Schroeder (19 points), Blake Castonguay (14 points) and Brendan Fletcher (13 points) had enough scoring prowess to lift the Warriors (18-5) past the Trojans in the semifinals in Onarga and help Watseka win its sixth consecutive game.

■ Cissna Park 77, Iroquois West 41. The Timberwolves (8-15) rolled past the Raiders (2-19) in a consolation semifinal game in Gilman.



Central Illinois Conference Tournament

■ Clinton 46, Tuscola 39. The seventh-seeded Maroons knocked off the fifth-seeded Warriors in the third-place game in Sullivan, with Noah Griffin scoring a team-high 14 points for Clinton (8-11). Tyler Meinhold compiled a game-high 15 points for Tuscola (13-7).



Nontournament

■ Centennial 57, Peoria Richwoods 45. Balanced scoring carried the Chargers (8-15) to a Big 12 home win as Tyrese Williams (17 points), Payton Sheen (14 points) and Bryson Cowper (12 points) all had strong games for Centennial, which led 15-4 at the end of the first quarter.

■ Champaign Central 64, Peoria Notre Dame 52. Tim Finke compiled a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds to go along with six assists, while Doug Wallen had a double-double of his own with 13 points and 11 rebounds for the host Maroons in a Big 12 win. Bailey Dee (12 points, six assists) was also a factor for Central (12-9) in its second consecutive win.

■ Urbana 78, Bloomington 74. The visiting Tigers pulled off a stunning upset, knocking off the state-ranked Purple Raiders for a Big 12 overtime win. Mystikal Suggs drained a three-pointer with 16.2 seconds left in overtime to give Urbana (8-13) a 76-74 lead and Calogeno Dawson sealed the win by hitting two free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining. Suggs led Urbana with 23 points.

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 76, Monticello 59. The host Spartans cruised past the Rockets to secure the season sweep in Okaw Valley Conference play as Brandon Trimble poured in a game-high 37 points and added seven rebounds for SJ-O (17-6). Kolten Taylor added 13 points for the Spartans, who used a 20-7 spurt in the second quarter to separate themselves from the Rockets (7-10). Jonathan Decker led Unity with 19 points.

■ Bismarck-Henning 75, Schlarman 44. Connor Watson (16 points), Colton Story (15 points), Wyatt Edwards (13 points) and Austin Farnsworth (10 points) finished in double figures for the host Blue Devils (16-8) in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Jahari McGuire paced the Hilltoppers (7-10) with 16 points.

■ Chrisman 69, Hoopeston Area 62. The visiting Cardinals (16-5) ended Hoopeston Area’s 18-game win streak, relying on 23 points from Bryce Krabel, who went 17 of 19 at the free-throw line, 20 points from Brian Porter and 14 points from Kyle Webster to hand the Cornjerkers (20-2) their first loss since Nov. 26. Trey Layden notched 23 points for Hoopeston Area.

■ Milford 45, Armstrong-Potomac 33. Jacob Thompson wound up with a game-high 18 points and 12 rebounds for the visiting Bearcats (12-8) in a VVC victory. Dalton Loschen led A-P (5-19) with 12 points.

■ Oakwood 56, Salt Fork 36. Chase Vinson led Oakwood (11-11) with 18 points, while teammates Skylar Bolton (12 points) and Bryce Jones (11 points) chipped in for the host Comets in VVC play. Zach Dable and Ben Dowers each had nine points for Salt Fork (12-12).

■ Westville 48, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25. Brandt Williamson led all scorers with 21 points for the host Tigers (15-10), who held G-RF (5-20) to eight second-half points in a VVC win. Brody Vice had 12 points for G-RF.

■ Fisher 71, Eureka 56. Zach Griffith scored 19 of his game-high 27 points in the second half, while Jaden Jones-Watkins delivered 17 points for Fisher (15-9) in its second straight Heart of Illinois Conference victory.

■ LeRoy 73, Flanagan-Cornell 52. The duo of Nick Perry and Brett Egan each tallied 23 points to spark the host Panthers — who sank 10 three-pointers — in HOIC play. Andrew Umstattd added 16 points for LeRoy (10-12).

■ Ridgeview 45, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 30. Tyler McCormick tallied a game-high 16 points for the visiting Mustangs (15-5). Bryce Barnes led GCMS (17-7) with 10 points in the HOIC game.

■ Tri-Valley 76, Blue Ridge 52. Nick Homan and Dane Houser each tied for team-high scoring honors with 14 points for the visiting Knights (1-22) in HOIC play.

■ Sangamon Valley 65, Cerro Gordo/Bement 62. Wes McDermith scored 12 points to lead the host Broncos.

■ Villa Grove/Heritage 87, Martinsville 61. Jared Stevens (19 points), Connor Wienke (17 points) and Hayden Painter (17 points) paced the Hawks (12-12) at home.

■ Hammond (Ind.) Baptist 48, Arthur Okaw Christian 39. The visiting Conquering Riders (15-14) lost despite 14 points from Trevor Beachy.

■ Williamsville 56, Argenta-Oreana 38. Pierce Bradford was the lone A-O player to end up in double figures with 14 points for the visiting Bombers (14-9).



In girls’ basketball



■ Mahomet-Seymour 66, Chillicothe IVC 42. The host Bulldogs won their final Corn Belt game in convincing fashion behind 18 points apiece from Jordan Hackmann and Abbie Velazquez. M-S (13-12) finished 8-4 in its final season in the Corn Belt before the Bulldogs move to the Apollo Conference next season.



Matt Daniels



