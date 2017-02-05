Advanced Prep (Week of Feb. 6)

Each Monday, prep sports coordinator Anthony Zilis will take a look at five area events to circle on the calendar:

Class 1A Armstrong-Potomac Regional Final

Girls’ basketball, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Top-seeded Ridgeview comes into this regional with a state ranking, but No. 4 seed Cissna Park has regional title pedigree. Lauren Knake and Gabby Wessels lead the Timberwolves to the sectional final last year. Jordyn Talley and Grace Ward anchor the deep Mustangs, who like to run, in scoring.

Class 2A Oakwood Regional Final

Girls’ basketball, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Oakwood, the third seed in this regional, gives any team it faces a major matchup problem in 6-foot-1 forward Katelyn Young, who averages 17.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals. No. 2 seed Watseka, though, comes in with the higher seed after finishing the regular season 22-7 behind 14 points per game behind Summer Cramer.

Class 2A Mascoutah Sectional

Wrestling, Friday-Saturday

Seven area teams, led by Urbana Regional champions Mahomet-Seymour, second-place Centennial and third-place Danville, will head three hours southeast for this weekend’s competition with a spot in the state finals on the line. Urbana’s Luke Luffman will hope to top No. 2 220-pounder Garrette Branson of Mattoon in a matchup to watch.

Class 1A Clinton Sectional

Wrestling, Friday-Saturday

Top area small schools St. Joseph-Ogden, Hoopeston Area and Oakwood will head to Clinton, where Class 1A No. 3 Griffin Meeker from St. Joseph-Ogden will likely take on No. 1 Clinton senior Logan Winter at 182 pounds for a possible state championship preview.

Mahomet-Seymour at Olympia

Boys’ basketball, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

The final Corn Belt title could be determined when the conference’s top two teams meet. Mahomet-Seymour has won three straight games after dropping five of seven, including a loss to Olympia. They’ll have to deal with 6-foot-7 senior Charles Payton, who may be the conference’s top player.