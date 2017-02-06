Monday's highlights: Girls' basketball regionals get underway

Image Gallery: HS Girls' Basketball: Bismarck-Henning vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm » more Photo by: Heather Coit Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Cheyenne Hasselbring (5) and Bismarck-Henning's Annie Nelson (5) chase after a loose ball in the first half at the Class 2A Regional at Oakwood Grade School in Oakwood on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.

In boys’ basketball

■ Tri-County 43, Christ Our Rock Lutheran 41. Jackson Barry scored eight points to lead the Titans (9-14) to a nonconference win at Shiloh High School.



In girls’ basketball

Class 2A Argenta-Oreana Regional

■ Warrensburg-Latham 50, Cerro Gordo/Bement 27. The eighth-seeded Cardinals held CG/B to seven first-half points and improved their season record against CG/B to 3-0. Hannah Foran led the ninth-seeded Broncos (5-20) with nine points. Teammate Kara Blickensderfer added eight points.



■ Maroa-Forsyth 67, Argenta-Oreana 55. Maggie Millington scored 19 points for the 10th-seeded Bombers (4-22), who suffered their third loss of the season to the sixth-seeded Trojans. Teammate Cami Newbanks registered 14 points.



Class 2A Clifton Central Regional

■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 31. Liberty Jamison scored 17 points as the seventh-seeded Panthers (13-15) eliminated the eighth-seeded Falcons in a contest between schools that split two regular-season matchups. Jamison nailed four three-pointers for PBL, which will take on top-seeded Iroquois West on Tuesday in a semifinal game. Makenzi Bielfeldt led GCMS (11-17) with 10 points.



■ Clifton Central 45, Hoopeston Area 30. The 11th-seeded Cornjerkers (5-25) suffered a season-ending loss to the sixth-seeded Comets, who were playing on their own home court.



Class 2A Sullivan Regional

■ Villa Grove/Heritage 45, Meridian 34. Aliya Holloman registered a game-high 18 points as the sixth-seeded Blue Devils (16-13) ousted eighth-seeded Meridian. Teammate Kyrsten Cox chipped in 10 points for VG/H, which will face second-seeded Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond in a Wednesday semifinal.



■ Sullivan 48, Shelbyville 15. Tatum Ellis fired in a game-high 17 points as the fifth-seeded Redskins (14-12) assured themselves an above-.500 season and finished 2-0 against the 10th-seeded Rams. Ester Miller added 10 points, six rebounds and six steals for Sullivan, which will take on third-seeded Tuscola in a Wednesday semifinal.



Class 1A Armstrong-Potomac Regional

■ Milford 46, Donovan 21. Emily Duis put in 13 points, Alaina Portwood had 12 and Kaylee Warren 10 as the seventh-seeded Bearcats (9-16) overpowered ninth-seeded Donovan to earn a semifinal date with top-seeded Ridgeview on Tuesday.



Class 1A LeRoy Regional

■ Lexington 46, Judah Christian 33. Michelle Miller had nine points and 10 rebounds for the seventh-seeded Tribe (13-14), who lost to the ninth-seeded Minutemen in a quarterfinal. Regan Bollant scored a team-high 11 points and hit two three-pointers, raising her school-record total to 67. Judah’s previous single-season record was 47.



■ LeRoy 61, Uni High 24. Danielle Hanshew and Skielyr Trenkle each had nine points as the fifth-seeded Panthers (8-17) rolled past the 10th-seeded Illineks and into a semifinal matchup Tuesday against No. 3 Fisher. Aja Trask (6-17) led Uni with eight points.



Class 1A Martinsville Regional

■ Arcola 44, Stewardson-Strasburg/Windsor 39. Ryann Fishel scored a team-high 11 points as the 10th-seeded Purple Riders (9-17) rallied from a 23-19 halftime deficit to beat the sixth-seeded Lady Hatchets and advance into the semifinals. Sophie Fishel posted 10 points and nine rebounds for Arcola, which led for less than 90 seconds in the first half and will face top-seeded Hume on Wednesday.



■ Chrisman 55, Martinsville 27. Hannah Eddy scored 18 points and Kodey Bush contributed 17 points for the fifth-seeded Cardinals (16-12), who allowed 11 first-half points and handed 12th-seeded Martinsville a loss. Eddy grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds for Chrisman, which scored the game’s first 11 points and will face No. 4 Neoga on Wednesday.



Nontournament

■ Mahomet-Seymour 62, Urbana 27. Jordan Hackmann and Abbie Velazquez combined to make nine three-pointers while scoring 17 points apiece for the visiting Bulldogs (14-12). Keida Nichols cleared 10 rebounds and had seven assists for M-S. Shelby Burgin scored seven points for the Tigers (1-25).