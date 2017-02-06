N-G Top 10: Boys' basketball (Feb. 7)

Video: N-G Top 10: Boys' Basketball Week 11 » more Videographer: The News-Gazette Riding a six-game win streak, Danville vaulted to No. 1 in this week's rankings. New to the top 10: Champaign Central and Chrisman. Sports editor Matt Daniels explains.

A new No. 1 team has emerged in our weekly rankings as the regular season starts to enter the home stretch. Here’s more, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:



RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Danville 15-6 3 Winners of six straight and paced by Kendle Moore & Co., the Vikings will look to make it seven in a row on Friday night at Peoria Notre Dame in Big 12 action.

2. Ridgeview 22-1 2 Mustangs, winners of eight straight, stay on the road twice this week in Heart of Illinois Conference play: Tuesday at Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Friday night at Blue Ridge.

3. Rantoul 17-6 4 Eagles hold commanding two-game lead in Okaw Valley Conference standings and aim for season sweep of league foe St. Joseph-Ogden on Friday night in St. Joseph.

4. Hoopeston Area 20-2 1 Opportunity for Cornjerkers, who had 18-game win streak snapped, to start a new one when they play at Vermilion Valley Conference opponent Bismarck-Henning on Tuesday.

5. Mahomet-Seymour 15-8 6 Bulldogs face two critical road games this week: Tuesday at Urbana for Class 3A seeding purposes and Friday at Olympia for Corn Belt title implications.

6. Watseka 19-5 7 Watseka hosts two talented Ford County teams, with GCMS stopping by Tuesday before PBL visits Friday in rematch of Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament title game.

7. St. Joseph-Ogden 17-6 9 Before worrying about Rantoul on Friday night, Spartans will try to avenge earlier Okaw Valley Conference loss to St. Thomas More when they travel to Champaign on Tuesday.

8. Champaign Central 13-9 — Tim Finke and the Maroons, who have won three straight, might be hitting their stride ahead of Friday night’s Big 12 game at Peoria Richwoods.

9. Monticello 14-5 5 Sages will try to snap two-game losing streak when they travel to Tolono on Tuesday and play Okaw Valley Conference foe Unity for the second time in less than two weeks.

10. Chrisman 17-5 — Cardinals filled with confidence ahead of Tuesday’s Vermilion Valley Conference home game against Oakwood after knocking off Hoopeston Area and Paris in a 24-hour span.