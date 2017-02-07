Prep Highlights: Feb. 7

In boys’ basketball

■ Mahomet-Seymour 60, Urbana 46. Cory Noe (19 points), Noah Benedict (11) and Bradley Hamilton (10) paced the visiting Bulldogs. Senior Kristion Dixon led the Tigers with 10 points.

■ Monticello 64, Unity 35. Calvin Fisher’s 18 points and nine rebounds paced the Sages (15-5). Johnny Dawson had 14 points and Luke Stokowski and Benton Singleton each had 11 points for the Sages. Monticello outrebounded the Rockets 33-24. J.T. Wheeler paced Unity with 12 points. Jonathan Decker had six rebounds for the Rockets.

■ St. Thomas More 64, St. Joseph-Ogden 54. Albion Francis went 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and scored 24 points to lead the host Sabers. Isaiah Bobo added 14 points for STM. Brandon Trimble scored 27 points for the Spartans, which received 11 points from Jack Cook.

■ Fisher 65, Uni High 33. Zach Griffith scored a game-high 21 points to pace the visiting Bunnies, who received 11 points from Jaden Jones-Watkins. Varun Chopra led the Illineks with 17 points.

■ LeRoy 60, Judah Christian 49. Nick Perry scored 44 points to help pace the visiting Panthers. Cade Chitty led the Tribe with 19 points.

■ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 61, Watseka 56. Mitchell McNutt scored 21 points to propel the visiting Falcons. Bryce Barnes added 13 points for GCMS. Ben Lyznicki and Brendan Fletcher each scored 11 points for the Warriors.

■ Bismarck-Henning 53, Hoopeston Area 36. Colton Story scored 22 points for the Blue Devils, who received 10 points from Drew Reifsteck. Meanwhile, 31 of the Cornjerkers’ 36 points came from two shooters: Trey Layden (20) and Lucas Hofer (11).

■ Salt Fork 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 35. Zach Dable had a double-double (12 points, 12 rebounds) and Brady McMasters added 15 points, leading the Storm (13-12) to victory at Catlin. Ben Dowers added 12 points and Caleb Fauver had six rebounds for the Storm. Conor Steinbaugh led the Buffaloes with a game-high 16 points.

■ Schlarman 56, Armstrong-Potomac 38. Johnny Carnahan tallied a game-high 30 points for the Hilltoppers (8-10). Jahari McGuire had 14 points and Chris Stanley added 10 for Schlarman. Shawn Reardon (13 points) and Cameron Colunga (12 points) paced A-P.

■ Chrisman 64, Oakwood 61. Brian Porter scored 29 points for the Cardinals (17-5). Kyle Webster had 11 and Bryce Krabel added 10 for Chrisman. Bryce Jones’ 18 points, Cameron Wise’s

11 points and Skylar Bolton’s 10 points led the Comets.

■ Milford 48, Westville 33. Tyler Schmidt, Jacob Thompson and Kyle McNally each scored 12 points for Milford. The Bearcats (13-8) outrebounded the Tigers 26-20, with Thompson garnering eight. LaDavion Severado had 13 points and Brandt Williamson had 10 points for the Tigers. This weekend, the Bearcats say goodbye to their 105-year-old gymnasium with home games Friday against Bismarck-Henning and Saturday against La Salette.

■ Arthur Okaw Christian 49, DeLand-Weldon 31. Benny Lee had 15 points Trevor Beachy added 13 points for the Conquering Riders (16-15). Brandon Lappin had 12 points for the Eagles.

■ Sangamon Valley 41, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 37. Colton Romine’s 16 points led the Knights.

■ Argenta-Oreana 66, Cerro Gordo/Bement 45. Pierce Bradford led the Bombers with 19 points. Adam Gillespie finished with 18 points and Paolo Kinsella added 10 points for the Broncos.

■ Shelbyville 55, Sullivan 50. Queintan Britton was 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and scored 19 points for the Redskins. Josh Stutzman added 11 points and 12 rebounds for Sullivan.

■ First Baptist 62, Terre Haute Wabash Valley 50. Senior Kyle Cummings made nine field goals, including four three-pointers, and scored 25 points to help the Knights top Wabash Valley in a game at Terre Haute. Elijah Tidwell added 13 points for the Knights. First Baptist held its opponent to six points in the first quarter.

■ La Salette 76, Arcola 60. Joel Adese had 19 points and nine rebounds to lead the Lions (15-4). James Roth scored 13 points and Ian Burns finished with 12 points for La Salette. The Purple Riders’ Blake Lindenmeyer made 11 of 17 free throws and finished with 26 points. Myles Roberts scored 11 points for the Purple Riders.



In girls’ basketball

■ Centennial 40, Peoria Manual 35. Shoentera Russell had 17 points and Christen Hutchison added 11 for the Chargers as they defeated the host Rams.

■ Normal West 68, Central 59. Maroons junior forward Fess Hawkins connected on eight field goals as part of a 17-point performance in a loss to the Wildcats. Junior guard Lela McCoy contributed 13 points for Central.

■ Normal Community 66, Danville 50. Vikings senior Megan Burton hit eight field goals, including a pair from three-point range, and finished with 20 points.

■ First Baptist 37, Terre Haute Wabash Valley 34. Freshman Lexi Doggett scored 16 points and junior Amy Montgomery added 14 points as the Knights edged Wabash Valley.

