Athletes of the Week: Rantoul's Williams, Blue Ridge's Specht

Kevin Williams

Rantoul basketball



Why he was chosen: The senior averaged 25 points in Okaw Valley Conference wins against St. Thomas More and Monticello last week for the Eagles (17-6), who are unbeaten in OVC play at 5-0 before playing on Friday night at St. Joseph-Ogden.



From Williams: “It feels pretty good to win the games even with our two big players not playing. We’re still trying to be undefeated in conference. I put the ball in the basket and did what I could.”



I need concert tickets to ... Drake because he’s the best rapper out there.



One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Space Jam” because I’ve been watching that ever since I was little. I love Michael Jordan and like how he gets mixed up with the Looney Tunes.



If I could travel to one place in the world, it would be ... Hawaii because it looks beautiful in pictures.



If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... super jumping ability so in the games I could just jump over people.



The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to hit the lottery would be ... help my mom out and buy a new house.



One thing I’ve never done before but would like to try is ... I’ve never been on an airplane, so I’d like do to that.



My best basketball memory was ... last Friday when I scored 35 points. That was the highest I ever scored in my life.



My most embarrassing basketball memory was ... there’s a lot of them but probably missing a dunk in a game stands out.



Before a game ... I listen to music and shoot around while the court is open.



After a game ... I eat and sleep.



In five years, I see myself ... probably traveling around the world and seeing a whole bunch of places.



Honorable mention: Dale Ashby, Hoopeston Area wrestling; Ethan Chow, Urbana swimming, Bailey Dee, Champaign Central basketball; Jake Frost, Unity wrestling; Bradley Hamilton, Mahomet-Seymour basketball; Bryce Krabel, Chrisman basketball; Collin Jones, Monticello wrestling; Kevin Sanchez, Danville wrestling; Luke Shobe, Clinton wrestling; Brandt Williamson, Westville basketball



Alex Specht

Blue Ridge basketball



Why she was chosen: The senior averaged 15 points, eight rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.5 steals and 4.5 blocks in Heart of Illinois Conference wins against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Tri-Valley for the Knights last week, and with those two victories, she ensured the Knights (15-13) would finish above .500 for the first time in 12 seasons.



From Specht: “I think I rebounded pretty well and just talked really well. My teammates gave me the ball in good position and just helped me out. It feels really good because we work so hard during the season. For us to get the results we have, it’s extra sweet.”



I need concert tickets to ... Jimmy Buffett because me and my parents have gone to his concerts before. It’s a great time.



One movie I could watch over and over is ... “Shawshank Redemption” because I like Morgan Freeman and it’s a good movie.



If I could travel to one place in the world, it would be ... Canada because I’ve never been to Canada.



If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... the ability to stop time because you could save people and just walk away and then you’re not in trouble anymore.



The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to hit the lottery would be ... I’d tell my parents and pay for my sister’s college.



One thing I’ve never done before but would like to try is ... winning the lottery because it seems pretty awesome.



My best basketball memory is ... going to Buffalo Wild Wings with my teammates in Savoy after games.



My most embarrassing basketball memory is ... probably falling. I fall so much. Our first game of the season, I’m running and then I just tripped from the free-throw line on the way to the hoop.



Before a game ... I like to be with my team, and we play Uno. Our team this season just likes playing Uno. We have Uno tournaments among ourselves.



After a game ... we go to Buffalo Wild Wings.



In five years, I see myself ... playing basketball at Missouri-St. Louis and having good grades. I’m going for pre-physical therapy.



Honorable mention: Makenzi Bielfeldt, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley basketball; Sloan Boyce, Cissna Park basketball; Emily Duis, Milford basketball; Hannah Eddy, Chrisman basketball; Ryann Fishel, Arcola basketball; Alexa Franklin, Arthur Okaw Christian basketball; Alexis Koester, Tuscola basketball; Tatum McCall, Monticello basketball; Abbie Velazquez, Mahomet-Seymour basketball; Kanosha Williams, Rantoul basketball