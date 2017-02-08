Basketball roundup: Sabers reach regional final

STANFORD — Senior Maddy McCoy and junior Hayes Murray each scored 11 points to lead St. Thomas More to a 40-36 victory against Blue Ridge in a Class 2A regional girls’ basketball semifinal on Wednesday night.



Sophomore guard Hannah Brackenhoff made four three-pointers and totaled 14 points, while senior guard Josie Grammer ended her high school basketball career with 12 points.



St. Thomas More (12-15) grabbed an early three-point lead and expanded that to eight points by halftime. The third-seeded Sabers will play second-seeded Bloomington Central Catholic for the title tonight.



Tuscola 37, Sullivan 30. Warriors senior Emma Henderson scored 23 points in a Sullivan Regional semifinal. Tuscola (21-5) outscored the Redskins 12-4 in the first quarter. Tatum Ellis led the Redskins (14-13) with 10 points.



Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 52, Villa Grove/Heritage 30. Senior forward Payton Wellbaum scored 15 points in a semifinal at Sullivan. Senior guard Mycaela Miller finished with 11 points for the Knights (22-4). Senior forward Alana Campbell completed her high school hoops career with 11 points for the Blue Devils (16-14). The Knights will face Tuscola today in Sullivan.



In Class 1A



Schlarman 59, Grant Park 19. Forward Sydney Gouard scored 36 points for the Hilltoppers in a regional semifinal at Gardner-South Wilmington. The Hilltoppers (20-5) advanced to tonight’s championship game.



Tri-County 55, Arcola 37. The Titans’ balanced attack of sophomore Grace Burnside (10 points and eight rebounds), Harley Barry (10 points and nine rebounds) and sophomore Kiersten Price-Wilson (10 points and eight rebounds) proved to be too much for the Purple Riders in a semifinal at Martinsville. The Titans (24-4) advanced to the championship game against Neoga.



The Purple Riders (10-18) received 12 points from Sophie Fishel.



Neoga 51, Chrisman 29. Senior Hannah Eddy scored nine points for the Cardinals (16-13).



In boys’ basketball



La Salette 68, Arthur Okaw Christian 46. Junior forward Ian Burns scored 18 points to lead the Lions (16-4). Senior guard James Deister and junior forward Joel Adese each added 10 points for La Salette. The Conquering Riders were led by senior guard Robby Tucker’s 11 points. Arthur Okaw Christian’s next matchup will mark its first game against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.